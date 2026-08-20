Nashville State, CMCSS Launch Free Program to Help Students Earn Associate Degrees Early

Clarksville, TN – Nashville State Community College and the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) welcomed the first cohort of students selected for the new Accelerated Associate Program during an orientation at Nashville State’s Clarksville campus. – Nashville State Community College and the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) welcomed the first cohort of students selected for the new Accelerated Associate Program during an orientation at Nashville State’s Clarksville campus.

The no-cost program begins in August 2026 and gives high school students the opportunity to work toward an associate degree and earn college credit while completing their high school diploma. The students attending orientation are the inaugural cohort admitted to the program.

Students will take their regular courses at their home school. They will travel to Nashville State’s Clarksville campus for college classes.

Because students stay at their high schools for most of the day, they can keep participating in sports, clubs, and other activities they enjoy.

Upon high school graduation, students can finish their associate degree at Nashville State in as few as three semesters.

“The Accelerated Associate Program reflects Nashville State’s commitment to removing barriers and creating clearer, more accessible routes to higher education,” said Nashville State Clarksville Campus Director Kathleen Akers. “Through the program, students earn college credit early, save time, reduce costs, and build confidence as they transition into college-level coursework. CMCSS has been a great partner in building out this pathway to advanced learning for our area high school students.”

“CMCSS is committed to expanding high-quality academic opportunities for every student we serve,” said Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder, CMCSS Director of Schools. “Through strong relationships with our community partners, especially Nashville State Community College, we are helping ensure that postsecondary education remains an accessible and attainable option, regardless of a student’s chosen path. The Accelerated Associate Pathway is another meaningful step forward in preparing our students to graduate college and career ready.”

Tuition for the program while students are still in high school is covered through a dual enrollment grant, with support from CMCSS, amounting to seven tuition-free classes.

After graduation, students who continue their studies at Nashville State can have most tuition costs covered by the Tennessee Promise scholarship.

However, students may still be responsible for some expenses, such as textbooks or program fees. To apply for the scholarship, students must complete the FAFSA and meet Tennessee Promise requirements. Nashville State staff are available to help families navigate the FAFSA process and answer questions about potential costs.

Nashville State’s Clarksville campus also offers general education courses and degree pathways in nursing and general studies. These are in addition to the Accelerated Associate Program offerings.