Clarksville ArtLink Studio Seeks Saturday Volunteers Through November 14th

Clarksville, TN – Beginning August 22nd, 2026, and continuing through November 14th, volunteers are needed for ArtLink Studio Saturday opportunities through Hands On powered by United Way of Greater Nashville.

Volunteers will help ArtLink, a 501(c)(3) creative arts nonprofit in Clarksville, provide a welcoming space where community members can explore free and low-cost art projects.

Volunteers can sign up for available Saturday shifts here: ArtLink Studio Volunteer Saturday.

Volunteer support helps create a positive studio experience for visitors. Responsibilities may include welcoming patrons, helping participants get started with supplies, assisting with simple art projects, organizing materials, and supporting light cleanup tasks.

No artistic experience is required.

Volunteers should be friendly, dependable, and willing to help create a positive creative environment.

Those with artistic skills or creative interests may have opportunities to share their talents when appropriate.

ArtLink’s mission is “To ignite passion and build character through creativity.” Community members who want to make a hands-on impact are encouraged to volunteer and help keep the studio welcoming, organized, and accessible for all.