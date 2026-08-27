Sunny Skies Return With Warming Temperatures Through Monday, Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather August 27th-31st

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County are headed toward a stretch of increasingly sunny and warmer weather after a brief chance of early Thursday showers and patchy fog.

Temperatures will remain relatively comfortable through Friday before climbing into the lower and middle 90s over the weekend and reaching the mid-90s Monday. Mostly clear skies will dominate the nighttime hours, with overnight lows generally ranging from the lower 60s to the lower 70s.

Thursday will begin with a 10 percent chance of showers before 7:00am, along with patchy fog developing before 9:00am. The weather will then turn mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching a high near 91 degrees. Winds will start out light and variable before becoming north northwest at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon.

Under mostly clear skies Thursday night, temperatures will fall to around 64 degrees. A north wind near 5 mph will become calm during the evening, providing a quiet and comfortable night across the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures, with a high near 89 degrees. A light north wind will increase to 5 to 10 mph during the morning, adding a mild breeze to the otherwise pleasant conditions.

Clear skies will continue Friday night as temperatures drop to around 62 degrees. A north northeast wind around 5 mph will become calm after midnight, making for another comfortable late-summer night.

Saturday will remain sunny, with temperatures climbing back to around 91 degrees. Winds will be calm early before becoming easterly near 5 mph, keeping conditions generally quiet across the area.

Mostly clear skies will continue Saturday night, with temperatures settling to around 65 degrees. Winds will remain calm, creating favorable conditions for a comfortable overnight period.

Sunday will usher in another warmer day under sunny skies, with the high reaching near 94 degrees. Winds will begin calm before becoming southerly around 5 mph during the morning, signaling the return of warmer air to the region.

Mostly clear conditions will remain in place Sunday night, with temperatures dropping to around 70 degrees. A south wind near 5 mph will continue through the evening and overnight hours.

Monday is expected to be sunny and warmer, with afternoon temperatures reaching near 95 degrees. The combination of abundant sunshine and rising temperatures will make Monday one of the warmest days in the upcoming forecast period.

Mostly clear skies will return Monday night, with temperatures falling to around 72 degrees. The mild overnight conditions will cap a warming stretch for Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Overall, the upcoming period looks predominantly dry and sunny, with only a slight chance of showers early Thursday and some patchy morning fog to start the forecast. After temperatures briefly dip into the upper 80s Friday, warmer weather will take hold, pushing highs into the 90s through Monday.

Residents should be prepared for increasing heat over the weekend, while the mostly clear skies should provide several opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities.