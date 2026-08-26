Clarksville Obituary: Mike Brown

Clarksville, TN – Mike Brown, of Southside, passed away on Tuesday, August 25th, 2026 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home.

Mike retired from a career with the United States Army, where he spent much of his service with the 101st Airborne (Air Assault). During his military career, he served in the Middle East during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

His years in uniform reflected dedication, courage, and a deep sense of duty. After retiring from the Army with the rank of Sergeant First Class, Mike continued serving the local community for a number of years with Servall.

Outside of work, Mike found joy in simple pleasures and meaningful companionship. Prior to his wife Candy’s passing, Mike and Candy loved spending time together, antiquing and attending estate sales, sharing days filled with time side by side. He was also well known at Hilltop Supermarket, where he could be seen nearly every day at the deli getting a plate lunch, a routine that made him a familiar face amongst the workers and other patrons.

In addition to his beloved wife of over 40 years, Candy Brown, Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil E. Brown and Jessie Mai Brown, and his brother, Lewis Brown. Survivors include his children, Keith and Casey, stepchildren, Cindy, James, and Katherine, and his sister Janice Mann (Leon). He is also survived by several grandchildren.

Visitation will take place on Monday, August 31st, 2026, beginning at 10:00am at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will commence at 11:00am on Monday with Pastor Mike Proctor officiating. Following the services, Mike will be laid to rest at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, where full military honors will be rendered.

Mike will be remembered for his service to his country, his steady place in the community, and the everyday connections that marked his life. May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him.