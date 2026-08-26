Clarksville Obituary: Mike Brown

Clarksville, TN – Mike Brown, of Southside, passed away on Tuesday, August 25th, 2026 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home.
Mike retired from a career with the United States Army, where he spent much of his service with the 101st Airborne (Air Assault). During his military career, he served in the Middle East during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
His years in uniform reflected dedication, courage, and a deep sense of duty. After retiring from the Army with the rank of Sergeant First Class, Mike continued serving the local community for a number of years with Servall.
Outside of work, Mike found joy in simple pleasures and meaningful companionship. Prior to his wife Candy’s passing, Mike and Candy loved spending time together, antiquing and attending estate sales, sharing days filled with time side by side. He was also well known at Hilltop Supermarket, where he could be seen nearly every day at the deli getting a plate lunch, a routine that made him a familiar face amongst the workers and other patrons.
In addition to his beloved wife of over 40 years, Candy Brown, Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil E. Brown and Jessie Mai Brown, and his brother, Lewis Brown. Survivors include his children, Keith and Casey, stepchildren, Cindy, James, and Katherine, and his sister Janice Mann (Leon). He is also survived by several grandchildren.
Visitation will take place on Monday, August 31st, 2026, beginning at 10:00am at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will commence at 11:00am on Monday with Pastor Mike Proctor officiating. Following the services, Mike will be laid to rest at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, where full military honors will be rendered.
Mike will be remembered for his service to his country, his steady place in the community, and the everyday connections that marked his life. May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com