APSU Softball Announces Five-Game Fall Ball Schedule for 2026

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head softball coach Kassie Stanfill announced the Governors five-game fall schedule which features four home games and the return of the annual Red & Black World Series to close the fall.

Austin Peay State University begins its fall campaign with a 10-inning contest Northwestern Mississippi Community College (September 25th) at Cathi Maynard Park. Following the 4:00pm tilt against the Rangers, the Governors head to Calloway County to face rival Murray State (September 30th). The APSU Govs have faced the Racers in each of the last two fall campaigns and earned a 9-1, five-inning win against MSU last September. The Govs also earned a 7-2 win against the Racers in Murray last March.

The APSU Govs return home and open a back-to-back stretch against Bethel (October 6th) and Vol State (October 7th) before facing Gadsden State (October 14th).

The fall officially concludes with the annual Red & Black World Series, October 21st-23rd, with all three games beginning at 4:00pm. Captains and both teams’ rosters for the world series will be announced leading up to the event.

All fall games at Cathi Maynard Park are free to the public.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2026 fall season, follow the Austin Peay State University softball team on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. Also, make sure to download the new-and-improved Let’s Go Peay mobile app to keep up with all the action all year long.