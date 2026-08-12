Sugarland Bringing Ride or Die Tour to F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – GRAMMY® Award-winning duo Sugarland today announced The Ride or Die Tour, a 26-city U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Enjoy the Ride, the landmark album that cemented Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush as one of music’s most beloved duos.

Kicking off October 1st in St. Augustine, FL, the tour will travel across the country before wrapping up November 21st in Dallas, TX. The dates will deliver a dynamic, high-energy live experience featuring the band’s extensive catalog from the last 20+ years, from hit singles to fan favorites.

Visit Sugarland’s site for details on fan pre-sales, local on-sale dates, and VIP upgrades, including once-in-a-lifetime opportunities like access to the band’s soundcheck, personalized autographed guitars, and more.

“Enjoy the Ride was such a turning point album,” said Nettles. “It literally catapulted us onto the ride of our lives with a carnival of hits and a life on The Road. We couldn’t let its anniversary pass without marking it as something special with our fans, live and on tour!”

“There is truly nothing more satisfying than the lights going up on the Sugarland stage and feeling our songs rumble out of the speakers,” mused Bush. “I’m excited just thinking about it and even more thrilled to be celebrating the anniversary of Enjoy The Ride.”

Since the band’s inception in 2002, Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums. Achieving an astounding seven No. 1 singles and nearly 2 billion streams to date, some of their most iconic songs include PLATINUM-certified “All I Want to Do” and “Stay,” 2X PLATINUM “Stuck Like Glue” as well as GOLD-certified “Baby Girl,” “It Happens,” “Settlin’,”“Something More” and “Want To.”

Their critical and mainstream appeal have been magnified with industry accolades – five consecutive CMA Awards for Vocal Duo of the Year (2007- 2011), five ACM Awards (including Song of the Year and Single of the Year) and GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and Best Country Song for “Stay.”

In addition to the global superstardom they’ve reached with Sugarland, both Nettles and Bush have experienced overwhelming success with their solo work. Most recently, Nettles wrote the book, lyrics, and score for the new off-Broadway musical Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, in which she starred as the title character. The show world premiered in Summer 2026 at the Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) at the World Trade Center in New York, directed by Tony winner Mary Zimmerman.

As part of Sugarland, Bush helped shape hits including “Stay,” “Baby Girl,” “Stuck Like Glue,” and “Life in a Northern Town,” while also co-founding the acclaimed folk-rock duo Billy Pilgrim with Andrew Hyra and leading projects including Dark Water, Cabin Chill, and a successful solo career. As a producer, Bush has become one of Nashville’s most in-demand collaborators, earning multiple CMA and ACM Award nominations and frequently topping Billboard‘s Country Producers chart.

He has produced chart-topping projects for Megan Moroney — including her most recent Billboard 200 No. 1 album Cloud 9 — as well as work for Lanie Gardner, K. Michelle, and Runaway June. Through his work with Moroney, Bush has also produced recordings featuring Brooks & Dunn, Ed Sheeran, Kenny Chesney, Jamey Johnson, and Kacey Musgraves. In 2024, Billy Pilgrim marked its Grand Ole Opry debut.

Sugarland 2026 Tour

20 Years Of Enjoy The Ride

October

1 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

2 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

3 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

8 – Champaign, IL – State Farm Center

9 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

10 – LaCrosse, WI – La Crosse Center

13 – Sioux City, IA – Tyson Event Center

16 – Rapid City, SD – Summit Arena

17 – New Town, ND – 4 Bears Casino

18 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

20 – Duluth, MN – ASMOIL Arena

22 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse

23 – Rockford, IL – BMO Harris Bank Center

24 – Battle Creek, MI – Firekeepers Casino* (Ages 21+ only. On sale 8/15 at 10am. Check local listings for presales).

November

3 – Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Arena

5 – Youngstown, OH – The Covelli Center

6 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

7 –Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

11 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

13 – Atlantic City, NJ – The Borgata Casino

14 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

17 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

19 – St. Charles, MO – The Family Arena

20 – Tulsa, OK – River Spirit Casino (Ages 21+ only)

21 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theater

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Contact: Ashley White, Ashley White Public Relations: ashley@ashleywhitepr.com

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street in Clarksville, TN.

For more information, please visit myfmbankarena.com.