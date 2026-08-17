Teen Events This Week at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library: Gaming, Crafts and More

Clarksville, TN — The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library has a full lineup of free teen programs on tap, from gaming and button making to Perler bead art and craft sessions, with events running from Monday, August 17th through Tuesday, August 25th, 2026, at both the Main Library and the North Branch.

All programs are free, and supplies are provided.

Teen Gaming

Monday, August 17th, 4:00pm–6:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Teens can trade the outside world for an afternoon of gaming in The Loft, the library’s teen-only gaming zone. Presenter Amir McCain leads sessions that range from competitive tournaments to casual free play, with something for button-mashing newbies and seasoned pros alike.

North Branch Teen Gaming

Tuesday, August 18th, 4:00pm–6:00pm

North Branch Teen Space

The North Branch Teen Space hosts an afternoon of board games and card games. Teens can bring friends, try new games, and test their strategy skills in a free, drop-in setting.

Teen Scene: Button Making

Tuesday, August 18th, 4:00pm–6:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Teens can design and make their own custom buttons in The Loft using art supplies, magazine clippings, or their own drawings. The mini masterpieces are theirs to wear or trade, and all materials are provided.

North Branch Teen Scene: Button Making

Wednesday, August 19th, 4:00pm–6:00pm

North Branch Makerspace

The button-making program comes to the North Branch Makerspace, where teens can craft custom pins from art supplies, clippings, and original drawings to wear or trade. All materials are provided.

Teen Scene: Craft Central @ The Loft

Thursday, August 20th, 4:00pm–6:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Each week, Craft Central brings a new, low-stress art activity to The Loft, from painting and collage to DIY crafts and more. Presenter Amir McCain hosts the drop-in sessions, where no experience is needed and all supplies are provided.

Teen Gaming

Monday, August 24th, 4:00pm–6:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Teen Gaming returns to The Loft with presenter Amir McCain for another afternoon of teen-only video games, from competitive tournaments to casual free play across a range of titles.

North Branch Teen Gaming

Tuesday, August 25th, 4:00pm–6:00pm

North Branch Teen Space

The North Branch Teen Space hosts another afternoon of board games and card games. Teens can drop in with friends, roll the dice, and play for free.

Teen Scene: Perler Bead Pixel Party

Tuesday, August 25th, 4:00pm–6:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Teens can bring their pixel-perfect visions to life one bead at a time at The Loft, creating Perler bead art from retro game themes to original designs. The library supplies the beads, boards, and heat.

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is located at 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, and the North Branch is at 435 Jordan Road, Clarksville. For more information, call 931.648.8826.