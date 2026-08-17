Austin Peay State University Chemistry Camp Provides Students Real-World Lab Research Experience

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Chemistry conducted its first research-focused camp for middle and high school students from July 27th-31st, 2026, giving eighth-12th graders in the community hands-on experience in a university lab setting.

Students worked on their own research projects throughout the week, extracting compounds from natural products, such as spices, and using laboratory instruments to identify and analyze the compounds and explore their potential medicinal properties.

Led by Drs. Anuradha Pathiranage and Laura Chamness, with support from student workers Neel Patel and Wendy Cardenas, the project allowed the students to learn new techniques spanning multiple areas of chemistry. The experience immersed them in the field in ways many K-12 classrooms cannot offer.

“I think they build confidence,” Pathiranage said. “They also learn a lot of laboratory techniques — things they never learned before. It’s a very great opportunity for them to see this at that age, and to know what’s going on in all these steps of extracting and analyzing medicinal compounds.”

For many participants, the experience offered a firsthand look at what studying chemistry at the university could look like.

“I liked seeing all the scientific equipment that I had never seen before and learning how to use it,” said Lilith Loera, one of the students who attended the camp. “If I had to pursue a career in science, I would want to work with bacteria.”

Other students highlighted the excitement of seeing their experiments come together.

“The equipment and experiments were among the most memorable parts of the camp,” said student Tharushi Manathunga. “I loved everything; the most exciting part was seeing the Soxhlet extractor work and seeing the solvent move up and down.”

The camp also gave students a chance to experience APSU from a different perspective.

“The things they’ve been doing and the labs they’ve worked in are all things they might encounter if they enroll here as chemistry majors,” Chamness said. “The labs aren’t part of the normal campus tour that prospective students get, so they’re really peeking behind the curtain about what it would be like to go to school here.”