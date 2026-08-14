APSU Students, Faculty and Staff Give Back During Govs Week of Service

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Office of Community Engagement and Sustainability hosted the annual Govs Week of Service from June 15th-18th, 2026, providing students, faculty, and staff with opportunities to serve alongside nonprofit organizations throughout Clarksville.

Throughout the week, participants supported a Blood Assurance blood drive at the Red Barn, completed a service project at Manna Café, and volunteered with Loaves & Fishes, Habitat for Humanity, and Teachers Warehouse.

For Emmanuel Mejeun, director of Full Spectrum Learning, service is deeply connected to his personal experiences and his appreciation for the Clarksville community.

“Growing up in Haiti, I experienced firsthand the difference that the support of others can make in someone’s life,” Mejeun said. “That experience shaped who I am and how I understand service. I now consider it a privilege to give back to the Clarksville community, which has welcomed me and given so much to my family and me.”

Govs Week of Service encourages members of the Austin Peay State University community to build relationships beyond campus while learning more about the missions, services, and needs of local organizations. It was designed to increase awareness of social and environmental issues through purposeful, collaborative service experiences.

The program also allowed students, faculty, and staff from different areas of the university to work together outside the traditional academic environment. These shared experiences strengthened connections across campus, promoted civic responsibility, and reinforced APSU’s commitment to serving Clarksville and the surrounding region.