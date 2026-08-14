Clarksville Obituary: Dwight David Stockman

Clarksville, TN – Dwight David Stockman, age 70, passed away Tuesday, August 11th, 2026, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12:00pm Saturday, August 22nd, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Pastor Shane Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Stockman Family Cemetery.

The Stockman family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 8:00am until the hour of service Saturday at noon.

Dwight was born on July 18th, 1956, in Dickson, TN, son to the late Nolie and Geneva Stockman.

In addition to his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Stockman; daughter, Amanda Stockman; brothers, Wayne Stockman, and William “Bones” Stockman.

Survivors include his loving son, Scottie (Molly) Stockman; grandchildren, Issac Stockman, Michael Moody, Codie Stockman, Shawn Stockman, Shayna Stockman; siblings, Gail (Eric) Lankford, Ann (Mark) Moran, Carol (Joe) Coleman, Kay (Buddy) Tidwell, Sue Ferguson, Julius Stockman; along with several nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Codie Stockman, Shawn Stockman, Shayna Stockman, David Stockman, Michael Moody, Jeremy Black; with Danny Birtchfield, and Garrison Evans serving as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nave Funeral Home.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com