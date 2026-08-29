APSU Volleyball Dominates Kansas City With Straight-Set Victory

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team concluded the Stacheville Challenge with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 26-24) sweep of Kansas City on Saturday in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Governors opened the first set in a tightly contested battle, with the two teams exchanging points through the opening rallies before Kansas City held a 4-3 advantage. Austin Peay State University responded with a six-point run, highlighted by multiple kills, two service aces and a kill by Cree Hollier to take a 9-4 lead.

Kansas City answered with a run of its own, scoring eight points while Austin Peay added two to cut into the Governors’ advantage. The APSU Govs responded with seven points, including five kills, to regain momentum and build a 21-19 lead. Nicole Okojie recorded back-to-back kills to extend the advantage before a Kansas City attack error and another Governor kill secured a 25-19 first-set victory.

The second set followed a similar pattern early, with the teams exchanging points before Austin Peay State University built a 12-7 advantage. The Governors continued to control the set, extending their lead to nine points as kills and Kansas City attack errors fueled the run.

The Roos scored five of the next six points to narrow the deficit, but the APSU Govs closed the set with a 5-0 run. Hollier recorded three consecutive kills during the stretch, while Brooklynn Merrell added a service ace before assisting Malena Benz on the set-clinching kill to give Austin Peay a 25-16 victory.

Kansas City opened the third set with a strong start, taking a 6-3 lead. Austin Peay State University answered with six points, including two kills and an ace, to even the score at nine. The teams continued to battle, tying the set at 11, 13 and 14. Hollier helped the Governors gain separation with two kills, followed by a kill from Okojie and a service ace by Lauren Wallace to give APSU a 19-14 advantage. The Governors maintained the lead until Kansas City fought off match point to extend the set.

Wallace recorded her 39th kill of the tournament to give Austin Peay State University its 25th point, and a Kansas City attack error on a serve by Sarah Butler sealed the 26-24 victory and the Governors’ second sweep of the 2026 season.

Austin Peay State University totaled 46 kills in the victory, led by Hollier’s 14. Reagan Anderson also served four of the Governors’ seven aces.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors 50th season, follow the team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com and on the app in the App Store and Google Play.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team travels to Cookeville, Tennessee, for the Golden Eagle Invitational, September 4th-5th. The Governors open the tournament against Tennessee Tech on Friday at 10:00am before facing Tennessee State at 2:00pm. Austin Peay concludes the tournament against Green Bay on Saturday at 10:30am.