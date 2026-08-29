National Gas Average Dips to $4.09 as August Nears Price Record

Washington, D.C. – The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is one cent lower than last week at $4.09, but there’s been little movement on the crude oil front. Due to continued volatility in the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil prices remain in the $80.00 per barrel range.

For the first time ever, the national average in August has been above $4.00 per gallon every day. This month is poised to set a new record as the most expensive August at the pump, surpassing the previous August record set in 2022.

Today’s National Average: $4.0997

One Week Ago: $4.1044

One Month Ago: $4.1097

One Year Ago: $3.2081

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.68 million barrels per day to 9.04 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 209.4 million barrels to 206.8 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.8 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 13 cents to settle at $82.23 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 0.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 428.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are 1% above the five-year average for this time of year.

EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents.

State Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($5.63), Hawaii ($5.41), Washington ($5.27), Alaska ($4.81), Nevada ($4.81), Oregon ($4.76), Idaho ($4.57), Arizona ($4.54), Wyoming ($4.41), and Utah ($4.40).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Indiana ($3.46), Texas ($3.63), Mississippi ($3.65), South Carolina ($3.67), Louisiana ($3.69), Tennessee ($3.69), Alabama ($3.71), Kentucky ($3.73), Arkansas ($3.74), and North Carolina ($3.76).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (52 cents), Hawaii (51 cents), Alaska (48 cents), Louisiana (47 cents), California (47 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), Illinois (45 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), Arkansas (44 cents), and North Dakota (44 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (31 cents), Missouri (32 cents), Iowa (33 cents), Utah (34 cents), Maryland (34 cents), South Dakota (35 cents), Nebraska (36 cents), Vermont (36 cents), Minnesota (37 cents), and New Mexico (38 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.