Austin Peay State University Welcomes 23 CMCSS Residents to Grow Your Own Program

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Eriksson College of Education welcomed 23 incoming teacher residents from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System at its 2026 Grow Your Own Teacher Residency signing day in the Morgan University Center Ballroom, marking the start of a three-year, tuition-free, paid pathway into the teaching profession.

In addition to the CMCSS cohort, new teacher residents from Humphreys and Dickson counties are entering the Nashville State-APSU Grow Your Own pipeline this year.

“We’re in a time of national teacher shortages, as we know, but this program has been vital to educate the 40,000 students in our school system,” said Dr. Chris Causey, CMCSS chief of staff. “We’ve seen the success of the teacher residency, as our first cohort have now become teachers with their own classrooms … The level of preparation and support received by these residents is actually unprecedented, and we’re seeing the impact in our schools.”

The , recognized as the nation’s first registered apprenticeship in teaching, pairs full-time, paid roles in local schools with evening or online coursework leading to a bachelor’s degree in three years. Tuition is covered through district, state and federal funding, with wraparound supports including mentor teachers and specialty area content assessment preparation.

The CMCSS teacher residents complete initial coursework leading to an Associate of Science in Teaching (AST) through Nashville State Community College before transferring to APSU.

The signing day marked a sentimental moment for the new residents, many of whom have previously attended or worked at CMCSS.

“I’m most excited about serving the community in a different capacity,” said Dahnte Smith, a CMCSS alumnus and basketball coach at Northeast Middle who is joining the residency there. “It’s a different perspective coming from the core of coaching, running through plays … to now lesson planning and learning how to be that effective classroom leader as well. So I’m very excited to combine both worlds together and be successful.”

Stefano Busico, an incoming resident at New Providence Middle, said the program’s support system makes success feel attainable.

“It makes it really easy to want to succeed because there’s so much help,” he said. “[Previous teacher residents] are willing to help me. My fellow teachers and coworkers that I’ve worked with for the past few years have said, ‘If you need anything, let me know.’ So there’s a community … and it’s amazing.”

For Joey Taylor, an incoming resident at Kenwood Middle, the decision was shaped by encouragement from teachers and district leaders, including one of his former teachers, Demetrius Winn, who graduated from the Grow Your Own Teacher Residency in 3.

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” Taylor said. “Mr. Winn helped me solidify that I wanted to teach middle and high school.”

The signing day also highlighted the intentional collaboration between school districts, community colleges, and APSU that makes the program sustainable and effective.

“They make the needs of their students a priority and come to the table with a commitment to the mission of quality public education,” said Dr. John McConnell, dean of the Eriksson College of Education. “We could not accomplish the work that we do here without these partnerships.”

For more information about the Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, visit apsu.edu/education/grow-your-own or contact the Eriksson College of Education at 931.221.7514.

About the APSU Eriksson College of Education

The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to positively impact communities and schools in the 21st century. The college offers initial and advanced licensure and non-licensure programs. The college’s programs, including the nationally known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

To learn more, visit apsu.edu/education.