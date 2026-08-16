Marsha Blackburn Report: Restoring Common Sense to Title IX

Washington, D.C. – For more than 50 years, Title IX has protected equal educational opportunities by prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex. Unfortunately, the Joe Biden administration weaponized Title IX to force women to compete with men in sports and allow men to invade women’s spaces.

Brave female athletes like Sophie Cunningham have courageously fought back against woke gender ideology, and Congress needs to back them up. I led 10 of my colleagues in introducing the Title IX Clarification Act, which would ensure that common sense — not leftist ideology — governs federal education funding tied to Title IX anti-discrimination requirements to protect young women.

Thankfully, President Donald J. Trump revoked harmful Biden-era policies that weaponized Title IX. Now, Congress must codify these protections for women into law to prevent future abuse.

Read more here.

Weekly Rundown

This week, I visited Memphis International Airport to celebrate its renaming and dedication as the Frederick W. Smith International Airport. As the founder of FedEx, Fred Smith understood the value of being an active citizen and engaging with policymakers to help move our country forward. Fred was a tireless champion of Memphis, dedicated philanthropist, and global business leader whose efforts transformed our city, our region, and the world. Fred’s loss runs deep in Memphis, and his legacy will inspire West Tennesseans and Americans for generations to come.

For years, heartbroken parents have demanded Congress take action to protect America’s children from Big Tech’s exploitation. My Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which passed the Senate Commerce Committee last week, would save lives by ensuring safety by design isn’t optional for Big Tech companies. KOSA’s “duty of care” would require social media companies to prevent and mitigate certain harms that they know their platforms and products are causing to young users. The Senate has repeatedly shown that there is broad, bipartisan support for a duty of care to protect kids from online predators, addictive algorithms, and harmful product design. The bill’s passage is a major victory for the courageous families who have refused to give up, and we look forward to getting this bill to the President’s desk. Read more here

It was an honor to vote to advance President Donald J. Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, Todd Blanche, out of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week and then vote to confirm him on the Senate floor. Attorney General Blanche has already proven he will hold fraudsters accountable for stealing billions of taxpayer dollars, secure our elections, and crack down on violent crime in cities like Memphis. The American people sent President Trump back to the White House to return the DOJ to its core mission of enforcing the rule of law, and I am confident Todd Blanche will continue to deliver on that mandate as Attorney General. Read more here.

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was founded by women for women, and its founders would be appalled that the organization is now allowing biological males to become members and undermine the legacy of real women who helped build our nation. To amend the DAR’s federal charter, I introduced the Daughters of the American Revolution Membership Integrity Act to stop the organization from erasing biological reality and ensure it is reserved for the real daughters of the American Revolution. Read more here.

Constituent Services Highlight

Recently, my office assisted a Nashville-based touring and travel business that had a multimillion-dollar tour on the line. One of their band’s musicians needed his O-2 employee work visa before the start of their U.S. tour dates in August.

If not received in time, it would have caused a cancelled tour, loss of promoters and vendors, and thousands of disappointed fans. My office worked with USCIS to secure his visa in time so that the multi-Grammy award-winning musician could start his U.S. tour on time and play for excited fans in Music City, USA.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Chase Nasca had his whole life ahead of him. He was a star soccer player and honors student at his high school in New York. He loved spending time with his family, and had no history of mental health issues. But at the start of 2022, his friends noticed a disturbing change in his behavior. Read more in my weekly column here.

I recently sent a letter to Director of the Federal Judicial Center, Judge Robin L. Rosenberg, about a concerning new report regarding the Environmental Law Institute’s (ELI) Climate Judiciary Project, which has reportedly provided training to more than 2,000 judges on far-left climate ideology. Read more here.