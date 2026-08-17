Under Donald Trump, Crime Is Plummeting in Memphis and Across the Country

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – Nationwide, crime is plummeting. Since last year, homicides are down 18 percent, reaching their lowest rate since at least 1900—126 years. Meanwhile, burglaries have dropped by 13 percent, robberies by 17 percent, and carjackings by 47 percent. For millions of Americans, this has meant safer streets, fewer victims, and peace of mind for their families.

This trend is a victory for the American people—and a direct result of President Donald J. Trump’s deployment of federal law enforcement resources where they are needed most, including right here in Tennessee.

Last week, I had the honor of visiting the Memphis Safe Task Force joint command center and meeting with leaders of the U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, Homeland Security Investigations, and Shelby County police departments. Their message was clear: By coordinating local, state, and federal resources, the task force has been remarkably effective at getting violent criminals off the streets and transforming entire neighborhoods for the better.

Just two years ago, Memphis was the most dangerous city in America, averaging more than one murder per day—worse than Bogota, Mexico City, and Islamabad. It’s why, when I met with now-FBI Director Kash Patel ahead of his Senate confirmation vote, I asked him to surge federal law enforcement to Memphis to help get this crime crisis under control.

Since launching last year, that’s exactly what the task force has accomplished, making more than 11,000 arrests, apprehending more than 1,200 known gang members, locating 185 missing children, and seizing more than 2,000 illegal firearms. As a result, downtown Memphis is being reinvigorated with new businesses and restaurants while the city invests $74 million in public safety infrastructure to ensure that the Beale Street Historic District remains one of the nation’s top tourist destinations.

This dramatic turnaround is only possible because the Trump administration has empowered law enforcement officers to do their jobs. Few people are more essential to this effort than our nation’s chief law enforcement officer, the U.S. Attorney General. That’s why, earlier this month, I was honored to vote to confirm Todd Blanche to lead the U.S. Justice Department.

Mr. Blanche comes to the position with tremendous experience, having already served as Deputy Attorney General and Acting Attorney General. In his time at the department, he has played a big role in the success of the Memphis Safe Task Force, which was one of the many reasons I voted to advance his nomination out of the Senate Judiciary Committee. During his confirmation hearing, Mr. Blanche affirmed to me that Memphis will remain a top priority for his department and will serve as “a poster child of what we should do in cities across this country.”

To that end, the Justice Department recently announced a Model Cities Initiative that will replicate the incredible success we’ve seen in Memphis by distributing $300 million in public safety funding to American cities, and I look forward to working with Attorney General Blanche to ensure that Tennessee continues to lead the way in fighting crime.

When I talk to Tennesseans, they want to make certain that our laws are enforced, that criminals are locked up, and that their communities are safe. With the Memphis Safe Task Force and initiatives across the country, the Trump administration is delivering exactly that.