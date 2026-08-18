Downtown Artists Co-op Unveils Winners of Record-Setting Juried Art Exposition

Clarksville, TN – The Downtown Artists’ Co-op, “The DAC” is thrilled to announce the winners of the annual Regional Juried Art Exposition, The DAC is grateful to the Art Expo sponsors Marydith Young, Clifton Whittaker, and Blackhorse Pub & Brewery for their generous support.
The 2026 expo ranks as the best and largest expo ever, according to long-time members.
Best of Show was awarded to Greenville, Tennessee artist Sheron Garrette-Dickerson for her touching oil painting “First Kiss.”
Many thanks to juror Pam Austin of Franklin, Tennessee, for her careful consideration of the record number of entries. In her statement to artists, Austin said, “Congratulations to those receiving awards. If your art did not receive an award, keep honing your craft, refining your vision, and by all means, keep making art.”
All winning entries can be viewed on the DAC website, dac.gallery. The entire exposition features 75 artists and 175 works. There’s nothing like seeing art in person, so visit “The DAC” at 96 Franklin Street through August 29th.
Winners
3D/Fiber Arts
1st – Jim Diehr, The Bather
2nd – Jackie Lewis, Wildflowers Table
3rd – Rochelle Wasserman, Tennessee Tree Of Life
Honorable Mention – Andy Chlupsa, Pat Finney, Destiny McCamant, Charla Sky
Acrylic Media
1st – Tim Dawson, Gaia’s Demise
2nd – Lexie Johnson. Our Work Here is Done
3rd – Alison Lyne, Idea Board Just Talking
Honorable Mention – Takaya Curlin, McKenna Jewell, Lexie Johnson, Roxanna Lawdonski, Belinda Osorio, Richard Page, Jerri Patterson, Linda Pierce, Julia Tong
Drawing
1st – Leah Foote, Heat of the Moment
2nd – Verna Chlupsa, Max and Mommy
3rd – Douglas Hill, Bird of Paradise
Honorable Mention – Tony Murray, Betty Liles, Nadine Shillingford,
Mixed Media/Collage
1st – Karen Wollenberg, Veins of Light
2nd – Jane Olson, Intentionally Random
3rd – Taylor Beals, Untitled Landscape
Honorable Mention – Toby Delk, Jennifer Pierstorff, Nadine Shillingford
Oil Media
1st – Jim Diehr Mind Windows
2nd – Kris Lee, Country Stillness
3rd – Bethany Primrose, Carnival Queen 1
Honorable Mention – Arrie Arcega, Anna Burson, Alicia Noda, Linda Pierce, Caitlin Rantala
Water Media
1st – Steve Chlupsa, Morning Quiet
2nd – Yuson Yi, Summer Time
3rd – Pat Patrick, Black as Night
Honorable Mention – Frank Lott, Jane Moore
People’s Choice
Michelle Freiling, Steve Chlupsa, Margaret Tanner
The Downtown Artists’ Co-op is located at 96 Franklin Street in historic Clarksville, Tennessee.
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