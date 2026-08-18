Downtown Artists Co-op Unveils Winners of Record-Setting Juried Art Exposition

Clarksville, TN – The Downtown Artists’ Co-op, “The DAC” is thrilled to announce the winners of the annual Regional Juried Art Exposition, The DAC is grateful to the Art Expo sponsors Marydith Young, Clifton Whittaker, and Blackhorse Pub & Brewery for their generous support.

The 2026 expo ranks as the best and largest expo ever, according to long-time members.

Best of Show was awarded to Greenville, Tennessee artist Sheron Garrette-Dickerson for her touching oil painting “First Kiss.”

Many thanks to juror Pam Austin of Franklin, Tennessee, for her careful consideration of the record number of entries. In her statement to artists, Austin said, “Congratulations to those receiving awards. If your art did not receive an award, keep honing your craft, refining your vision, and by all means, keep making art.”

All winning entries can be viewed on the DAC website, dac.gallery. The entire exposition features 75 artists and 175 works. There’s nothing like seeing art in person, so visit “The DAC” at 96 Franklin Street through August 29th.

Winners

3D/Fiber Arts

1st – Jim Diehr, The Bather

2nd – Jackie Lewis, Wildflowers Table

3rd – Rochelle Wasserman, Tennessee Tree Of Life

Honorable Mention – Andy Chlupsa, Pat Finney, Destiny McCamant, Charla Sky

Acrylic Media

1st – Tim Dawson, Gaia’s Demise

2nd – Lexie Johnson. Our Work Here is Done

3rd – Alison Lyne, Idea Board Just Talking

Honorable Mention – Takaya Curlin, McKenna Jewell, Lexie Johnson, Roxanna Lawdonski, Belinda Osorio, Richard Page, Jerri Patterson, Linda Pierce, Julia Tong

Drawing

1st – Leah Foote, Heat of the Moment

2nd – Verna Chlupsa, Max and Mommy

3rd – Douglas Hill, Bird of Paradise

Honorable Mention – Tony Murray, Betty Liles, Nadine Shillingford,

Mixed Media/Collage

1st – Karen Wollenberg, Veins of Light

2nd – Jane Olson, Intentionally Random

3rd – Taylor Beals, Untitled Landscape

Honorable Mention – Toby Delk, Jennifer Pierstorff, Nadine Shillingford

Oil Media

1st – Jim Diehr Mind Windows

2nd – Kris Lee, Country Stillness

3rd – Bethany Primrose, Carnival Queen 1

Honorable Mention – Arrie Arcega, Anna Burson, Alicia Noda, Linda Pierce, Caitlin Rantala

Water Media

1st – Steve Chlupsa, Morning Quiet

2nd – Yuson Yi, Summer Time

3rd – Pat Patrick, Black as Night

Honorable Mention – Frank Lott, Jane Moore

People’s Choice

Michelle Freiling, Steve Chlupsa, Margaret Tanner

The Downtown Artists’ Co-op is located at 96 Franklin Street in historic Clarksville, Tennessee.

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