City of Clarksville Expands Housing Repairs Program to Include Rental Properties

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services Department is proud to announce the expansion of the Home Repair Program to include rental property improvements. The new initiative is designed to preserve existing affordable housing opportunities and improve the quality of rental homes throughout the community.

Safe, stable housing is the foundation of strong neighborhoods. Through this program, eligible owners of residential rental properties may receive assistance for critical repairs and rehabilitation that address health, safety, and housing quality concerns. In return, participating property owners commit to maintaining their rental units as affordable housing for a required period of time in accordance with U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Fair Market Rent (FMR) limits and program requirements.

The Rental Home Repair program was created to support the City’s ongoing efforts to preserve the existing housing stock, eliminate substandard housing conditions, and ensure that low- to moderate-income households have access to safe, decent, and sanitary rental housing.

Assistance may be provided for repairs that address:

Health and safety concerns that impact tenants or occupants;

Conditions impacting the immediate livability of a rental unit;

Violations of applicable Clarksville building codes and standards;

Deteriorated structural components, major system failures, or other deficiencies that may contribute to further property decline.

“Maintaining a strong supply of safe and affordable housing requires investment in the homes that already exist within our community,” said Project Manager, Lavon Bracey. “The Rental Home Repair Program allows us to partner in preserving quality rental housing while ensuring that affordability remains a priority for Clarksvillians who need it most.”

The Rental Home Repair Program is funded through the City of Clarksville’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, administered by HUD. Funding availability is limited and assistance will be provided in accordance with program eligibility requirements and available resources. Additional information regarding program requirements, eligibility criteria, and the application process is available through the City of Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services Department.

In addition to the Rental Home Repair Program, the Department continues to accept applications for its Homeowner-Occupied Repair Program. Eligible homeowners may apply for assistance with critical home repairs that improve health, safety, accessibility, and the overall condition of owner-occupied homes. Eligible homeowners interested in learning more about available assistance are encouraged to contact CNCS.

About Neighborhood and Community Services

The City of Clarksville’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department works to build thriving, inclusive neighborhoods by providing supportive services, community development initiatives, and housing assistance programs to improve the quality of life for all Clarksville residents. The Department’s mission is to revitalize neighborhoods, preserve and create affordable housing opportunities, and advocate for underserved populations. www.clarksvilletn.gov