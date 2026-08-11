Austin Peay State University Raises More Than $23 Million During 2026 Fiscal Year

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is approaching its centennial year with unprecedented momentum. The university raised $23,094,287.91 in fiscal year 2026—marking its second-highest fundraising year in 99 years—through 7,240 gifts from 2,861 donors. The 47.44% year-over-year increase reflects a growing commitment from APSU’s community to invest in the university’s next century.

APSU experienced a 3.58% increase in its number of donors and a 3.87% increase in its number of gifts compared to last year. This year, athletic corporate sponsorships totaled $1,793,003, with an additional $638,930 in APSU Foundation sponsorships. For the fifth consecutive year, APSU continues to outpace national trends in philanthropic giving.

“We’re building on the transformative legacy of Austin Peay State University as we approach our centennial year,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “Our community is actively investing in the university’s next century. Every gift strengthens our students, expands our academic programs, and accelerates our institutional transformation. As we celebrate 100 years of Governors, we’re doing more than honoring our history—we’re fueling the innovation and opportunity that will define our next hundred years.”

These results reflect a deepening relationship between the university and its supporters, including alumni, community members, corporate partners, and new graduates.

“What we’re seeing is unprecedented sustained growth,” Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “The trajectory speaks for itself— the 10-year Govs Give milestone generating over $3 million, and corporate partnerships reaching new heights at fundraising events like Candlelight Ball. This isn’t a one-year surge; it’s a fundamental shift in how our community engages with APSU. That consistency, combined with this year marking our second-highest fundraising total in 99 years, creates exciting momentum as we enter our centennial year.”

Building Lasting Impact Through Endowments and Planned Giving

Throughout the year, $6,479,892 in new endowment funding was committed, and 31 new endowments were established. APSU awarded $2,243,083 to 999 students during FY26.

Notable new endowments included an anonymous $150,000 commitment to the College of Business following the announcement of AACSB accreditation and the KY Tri-County College of Business Scholarship Endowment by alumna Sharon A. Dunn (’73). Terry (’77, ’79) and Valen Cox established the Valen A. Cox Scholarship Endowment from Arizona to support military spouses and dependents. APSU retiree Virginia Tenney expanded her family’s legacy by adding two new Funds of Excellence in her daughters’ names, complementing the existing scholarship honoring her late husband, Gerald Tenney.

The Ivy Endowment Circle created the Glistine Green Jones Scholarship Endowment to honor the graduate advisor who mentored the 12 charter members of Kappa Rho Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated at APSU in 1976. The scholarship supports Kappa Rho Chapter members committed to academic excellence and community service.

Scott and Tammy Cowan, who met as resident assistants at APSU, announced a $30,000 endowment—the university’s first scholarship dedicated to resident assistants and residence hall directors. These endowments reflect the dynamic academic programs at Austin Peay and the meaningful ways donors choose to make an impact on students’ lives.

The university also reported $5,453,400 in planned giving commitments for fiscal year 2026. Through APSU’s Legacy Society, donors who include the university in their wills, trusts, or other estate plans create a lasting impact that strengthens the institution for generations to come. These forward-thinking gifts build APSU’s endowment, providing perpetual support across all university

Expanding Corporate Partnerships

Corporate partnerships between APSU and community leaders reached new heights in 2026. Google demonstrated multifaceted community investment through two major initiatives: a $50,000 grant expanding STEM education access for K-12 students in five rural Tennessee counties, and a $100,000 investment in the Southeastern Grasslands Institute for ecological restoration.

Maury Regional Health established Funds of Excellence for the in connection with the opening of the Health Professions Building, reinvesting in the programs that train their workforce. The Enterprise Mobility Foundation continued its sustained commitment with $25,000 annually in support of the College of Business and creating pathways that benefit students, employers, and the Middle Tennessee region.

Annual Giving and Events Drive Momentum

The 42nd Annual Candlelight Ball continued its record-breaking momentum by raising $423,615 for student scholarships and academic programs. This marks the fourth consecutive year the black-tie fundraiser set a new record. The event has raised over $1 million in the past four years combined, with 32% of underwriters being first-time supporters.

Govs Give 2026 marked the 10th anniversary of the university’s annual day of giving, The milestone campaign capped a decade that has generated over $3 million for student success initiatives. The growth has been remarkable: the campaign’s first three years (2017-19) averaged 498 donors contributing approximately $182,360 annually, while the most recent three campaigns (2024-26) averaged 908 donors giving approximately $426,015—an 82% increase in donors and a 134% increase in dollars raised.

Additionally, GOVing Tuesday 2025, APSU’s version of Giving Tuesday, raised $75,670.36—the highest dollar amount and greatest number of gifts in GOVing Tuesday history. All 17 of the university’s selected campus projects were fully funded, with an additional $12,000 raised beyond the goal to support Funds of Excellence across participating areas.

Invest in the future at Austin Peay State University

To establish an endowment, start a corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127. Visit www.apsu.edu/aep for more information.