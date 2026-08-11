Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Offers Variety of Adult Programs

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is giving adults plenty of reasons to make a stop at the library in the coming days. From learning how to stay safer on social media and exploring the relaxing movements of Tai Chi to creating handmade crafts and connecting with other community members, the upcoming schedule offers something for a wide range of interests.

Several programs also provide opportunities to slow down, meet new people and enjoy time with others in a welcoming environment. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby, interested in joining a book discussion, hoping to stay active or simply want to spend some creative time at the library, CMCPL has several upcoming programs to add to your calendar.

Tech Time: Social Media Basics and Safety

Monday, August 17th, 2026 | 10:00am–11:00am

Location: Computer Lab

Have questions about creating spreadsheets, navigating the internet or other basic computer skills? Join library staff in the Computer Lab for Tech Time, where adults can get assistance and learn more about using technology.

This session will focus on social media, with an emphasis on Facebook. Topics will include what social media is, posting, comments and messaging, privacy settings and how to recognize fake accounts. The program offers an opportunity to build digital skills while learning ways to navigate social media more safely.

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Tai Chi At Your Library

Monday, August 17th, 2026 | 3:00pm–3:30pm

Location: Large Meeting Room

Adults can take part in Tai Chi classes designed to introduce participants to this ancient form of gentle exercise. The slow, mindful movements of Tai Chi can promote relaxation, balance and overall well-being while supporting flexibility, physical coordination and joint health.

The class is especially beneficial for seniors and adults and is designed to accommodate all fitness levels. Participants can explore the physical and mental benefits of Tai Chi while enjoying a welcoming opportunity to connect with others in the community.

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North Branch – Adult DIY Sunflower Coasters

Tuesday, August 18th, 2026 | 6:00pm–7:00pm

Location: North Branch Makerspace

Get creative at the North Branch Library with an adult DIY program featuring sunflower coasters. Participants will have the opportunity to make their own sunflower-themed coasters while spending time in the library’s Makerspace.

The program provides a chance to explore creativity and make something to take home. Adults interested in hands-on activities can join the library for an evening of crafting and fun.

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North Branch Evergreen Horizons

Wednesday, August 19th, 2026 | 9:30am–10:30am

Location: North Branch Meeting Room 1

Evergreen Horizons is an engaging and supportive program designed specifically for seniors who want to stay active, social and inspired. The program features a rotating selection of activities, including fitness classes, lifelong learning workshops, social gatherings and creative activities.

Participants can meet new friends, explore new interests and enjoy a welcoming environment focused on happiness, connection and community.

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North Branch Kaleidoscope Community Circle

Thursday, August 20th, 2026 | 2:00pm–3:00pm

Location: North Branch Large Meeting Room

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library invites adult patrons with special needs and their caregivers to take part in the Kaleidoscope Community Circle. The program offers an opportunity to meet, connect and spend time with other members of the community.

A variety of activities will be available, including puzzles, coloring pages and building materials. No appointment is necessary. Participants can simply stop by, choose an activity that interests them and enjoy time connecting with fellow patrons.

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As The Page Turns Book Club

Thursday, August 20th, 2026 | 2:00pm–3:30pm

Presenter: Brandi Campbell

Location: Glass Study Room

Book lovers can gather for the As The Page Turns Book Club and take part in a discussion of The God of the Woods by Liz Moore. The program provides an opportunity for readers to share their thoughts about the book, hear different perspectives and connect with fellow library patrons.

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Branching Out Book Club

Tuesday, September 1st, 2026 | 2:00pm–3:00pm

Location: North Branch Meeting Room 1

The Branching Out Book Club will meet for a discussion of Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson. Participants can join the conversation, share their thoughts on the book and connect with other readers.

The group will also provide copies of its next selection, a book by John Grisham, giving participants a chance to get a head start on the club’s next read.

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Adult DIY Library Card Earrings

Tuesday, September 1st, 2026 | 6:00pm–7:00pm

Location: Makerspace

Adults can put their creativity to work during another DIY program at the library. Participants will have the opportunity to make their own library card earrings during this hands-on crafting event.

The program is a fun way to create a unique library-themed accessory while spending an evening in the Makerspace. Those interested in the project can learn more about the upcoming event through the library’s event calendar.

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With programs covering technology, fitness, crafts, community connections and books, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library’s upcoming adult schedule offers numerous ways to learn something new or simply enjoy time with others. Residents can find additional programs and events by checking the library’s full calendar regularly.

Visit the Full Library Calendar

For more information about the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library and its programs, visit the library at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, or call 931.648.8826.