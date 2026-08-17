Adult Events This Week at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library: Tech, Tai Chi, and Book Clubs

Clarksville, TN — The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library has a full slate of free adult programs on the calendar, from a tech workshop and Tai Chi to book clubs, DIY crafts, and community circles, with events running from Monday, August 17th through Tuesday, September 1st at both the Main Library and the North Branch.

All programs are free, and supplies are provided where needed.

North Branch Adult DIY Sunflower Coasters

Tuesday, August 18th | 6:00pm–7:00pm

North Branch Makerspace

Adults can join the North Branch Makerspace to craft their own sunflower coasters. All materials are provided.

North Branch Evergreen Horizons

Wednesday, August 19th | 9:30am–10:30am

North Branch Large Meeting Room

This supportive program is designed for seniors looking to stay active, social and inspired. Rotating features include fitness classes, lifelong learning workshops, social gatherings and creative activities, giving participants a chance to meet new friends and explore new interests in a welcoming community.

North Branch Kaleidoscope Community Circle

Thursday, August 20th | 2:00pm–3:00pm

North Branch Large Meeting Room

The library invites adult patrons with special needs and their caregivers to meet and connect. From puzzles to coloring pages to building materials, patrons will find a variety of activities to engage in while catching up with others in the community. No appointment is necessary.

As the Page Turns Book Club

Thursday, August 20th | 2:00pm–3:30pm

Glass Study Room

Presenter Brandi Campbell leads a discussion of The God of the Woods by Liz Moore in the Glass Study Room.

Branching Out Book Club!

Tuesday, September 1st | 2:00pm–3:00pm

North Branch Meeting Room 1

The North Branch book club discusses Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson, and members can pick up a copy of the next read, The Widow by John Grisham.

Adult DIY Library Card Earrings

Tuesday, September 1st | 6:00pm–7:00pm

Makerspace

Adults can join this Makerspace DIY session to make their own library card earrings. All materials are provided.

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is located at 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, and the North Branch is at 435 Jordan Road, Clarksville. For more information, call 931.648.8826.