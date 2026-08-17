Clarksville Obituary: Dr. Thomas Buttery

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Thomas Buttery, a beloved member of his family and community, passed away peacefully on August 16th, 2026, at the age of 79. His life was marked by dedication, compassion, and the lasting impact he made on those fortunate enough to know him.

Family, friends, colleagues, and members of the community will have an opportunity to honor Dr. Buttery’s life and share memories during visitation and a Celebration of Life service in Clarksville.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 19th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm CT at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, located at 1209 Madison Street in Clarksville.

A second visitation will take place Thursday, August 20th, from 10:00am to 11:00am CT, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life at 11:00am CT at the funeral home.

Following the service, Dr. Buttery will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery on Greenwood Avenue in Clarksville.

His passing leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered by family, friends, and all whose lives he touched. As those who knew him gather to celebrate his life, they will have the opportunity to reflect on the memories, contributions, and moments that made Dr. Thomas Buttery special.

Visitation:

Wednesday, August 19th, 2026 — 5:00pm–7:00pm CT

McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home

1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Visitation:

Thursday, August 20th, 2026 — 10:00am–11:00am CT

McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Celebration of Life:

Thursday, August 20th, 2026 — 11:00am CT

McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Burial:

Greenwood Cemetery

Greenwood Avenue, Clarksville, TN