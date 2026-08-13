Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Sets 10-Tournament Lineup for 2026-27 Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s golf coach Jessica Combs has put together a competitive schedule for the 2026-27 campaign, with 10 tournaments on the docket in addition to the annual Battle of the Border match play event against Murray State.

Among the highlights for Combs’ squad will be a season-opening trip to the Golfweek Program Challenge, a West Coast trip in March 2027 for the Southern California Invitational, and hosting duties for the E.H. Powers Memorial Intercollegiate at Clarksville Country Club as the penultimate regular-season event — Austin Peay State University’s first tournament in Clarksville since 2023.

“This schedule is both exciting and challenging,” Combs said. “We have several good chances to win while also bettering ourselves against high-quality competition. We have a team full of potential All-Conference selections, and I’m looking forward to seeing our overall improvement from last year.”

Opening the season at Caledonia Fish and Golf Club for the Golfweek event (September 12th-13th), the Governors begin Combs’ eighth season at one of the toughest early-season events in the sport — and the site of one of Austin Peay State University’s best performances during her tenure. In the 2022 event at Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Erica Scutt picked up her first career win at the event, leading the APSU Govs to a fourth-place finish thanks to a program-record 204. She also set the individual 18-hole (64) and 36-hole (130) records, while Austin Peay State University’s team records were set across the board.

The Governors’ next two events are in western Kentucky, with The Velvet (September 14th-15th) at Paducah Country Club and the Battle of the Border (September 27th) at Miller Memorial Golf Course. In the latter, Austin Peay seeks to avenge a loss in the event to the Racers a year ago.

The fall slate closes for the Govs with the Butler Fall Invitational (October 5th-6th) and the Lady Red Wolves Classic (October 12th-13th), hosted by Arkansas State. The Governors are regulars at Sage Meadows Golf Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas, with 2026 marking their sixth straight appearance at the event.

The spring campaign opens in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, for the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate (March 1st-2nd). After that, the Govs travel to Sterling Hills Golf Club in Camarillo, California, for the Morehead State-hosted Southern California Invitational (March 14th-16th).

The regular season closes with a trio of local tournaments. Austin Peay tees up at the Nashville Invitational (March 22nd-23rd) at Hermitage Golf Club before returning to Clarksville Country Club for the E.H. Powers Memorial Intercollegiate (March 29th-30th). This event brings tournament play back to Clarksville for the first time since 2023, when the Govs took the team victory; Scutt and Kady Foshaug shared medalist honors in a 31-shot drubbing of the field.

The regular-season finale takes Austin Peay State University back to the Bluegrass State for the Jan Weaver Invitational (April 10th-11th) at Miller Memorial Golf Course. For the Govs, all roads ultimately lead to the inaugural UAC Women’s Golf Championships at the 1876 Club in Celina, Texas, where Austin Peay State University will seek its second-ever conference championship victory.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.