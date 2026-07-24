Legends Bank’s Mike Rainey Retires After 35 Years

Clarksville, TN – After more than 23 years with Legends Bank and a distinguished 35-year career in banking, Senior Vice President Mike Rainey is retiring, leaving behind a legacy of leadership, mentorship, and community service.

A Clarksville High School graduate, Rainey earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Austin Peay State University in 1983 and is a graduate of both the Barret School of Banking and Leadership Clarksville. Throughout his career, he has been committed not only to serving customers but also to investing in the community he has called home for decades.

Rainey joined Legends Bank in 2003 and has been an integral part of the bank’s growth and success for more than two decades. Known for his steady leadership, commitment to customers, and willingness to mentor others, he leaves behind a lasting legacy that extends throughout the organization

“Mike has been a valued member of our team for more than 23 years,” said Tommy Bates, President & CEO of Legends Bank. “Throughout his career, he has exemplified what it means to be a team player, mentoring many of our young lenders and serving faithfully on our Management Loan Committee for the past several years. We are deeply grateful for his many contributions to the bank and the positive impact he has had on both our customers and colleagues.

“On a personal note, I will miss seeing him around the bank. Mike, thank you for your dedicated service. We wish you all the best and a long, happy, and well-deserved retirement.”

Beyond banking, Rainey has devoted countless hours to serving Clarksville and Montgomery County through civic and nonprofit leadership. His community involvement has included serving as Campaign Chair and Past President of United Way of Clarksville-Montgomery County, Past President of the Clarksville Rotary Club, Past Chairman of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Northwest Middle Tennessee, and Past President of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Today, he continues to serve as a director for the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board and as a member of the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees. He is also a member of Second Mile Church.

“Mike’s contribution and commitment to Legends Bank and our community over the past 23-plus years is immeasurable,” said Jeremy Hoard, Executive Vice President & Chief Banking Officer. “He will be missed dearly, but his leadership, legacy, and impact on our company will continue to be felt for many years to come. I am incredibly grateful to have had Mike on our team and am excited for him and his family as they begin this well-earned next chapter.”

Reflecting on his career, Rainey expressed gratitude for the relationships he built during his time at Legends Bank.

“I’ve been blessed these past 23 years to work for a legendary company alongside some extraordinary people,” said Rainey.

As he begins retirement, Legends Bank celebrates Mike’s remarkable career and thanks him for his unwavering dedication to the bank, its customers, and the Clarksville community. His leadership and service have left a lasting mark on the organization, and his influence will continue to be felt for years to come.

About Legends Bank

Founded in 1998, Legends Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank serving Middle Tennessee with branch locations across Montgomery, Davidson, Williamson, and Cheatham Counties. With a commitment to personalized service, local decision-making, and community involvement, Legends Bank offers a full range of financial solutions, including personal and business banking, mortgage services, and financial planning.

Visit www.legendsbank.com to learn more.

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