Roma Italian Restaurant Opens Near Tiny Town Road Featuring Authentic Italian Recipes and Fine Wines

Clarksville, TN – A limited number of very lucky people had the opportunity to enjoy some classic Italian recipes offered up at Roma Italian Restaurant. The new restaurant is located just off Tiny Town Road, and is brought to us by the owners of the very popular Casa D’Italia, which has established quite a reputation in recent years at its location on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Roma serves up many of the Casa D’Italia favorites, including Veal Saltimbocca, Chicken Marsala, Steak Gorgonzola Cream Pasta, Pork Tenderloin Milnaese, Gnocchi, and Portobello Truffle Ravioli. There is also a full menu of flavorful pasta dishes, seafood, salads, and appetizers.

The restaurant will also feature a great wine selection and an authentic Italian-made brick oven, so they will be able to offer Casa D’Italia’s highly praised pizzas.

For more information, check out Roma Italian Restaurant’s Facebook page.

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