Clarksville Obituary: Ricky Castleberry

Clarksville, TN – Ricky Castleberry, age 71, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 14th, 2026. Born on June 8th, 1955, Ricky’s life was marked by the relationships he built, the memories he created, and the lasting impact he made on those who knew him.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Ricky’s life and honor his memory during visitation on Saturday, July 18th, from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, located at 1209 Madison Street in Clarksville. A second visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19th, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm, with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 2:00pm at the funeral home.

As loved ones come together to remember Ricky Castleberry, they will celebrate a life that touched many through friendship, kindness, and shared experiences. His memory will continue to live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville.