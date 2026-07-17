Clarksville Obituary: Ricky Castleberry

Clarksville, TN – Ricky Castleberry, age 71, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 14th, 2026. Born on June 8th, 1955, Ricky’s life was marked by the relationships he built, the memories he created, and the lasting impact he made on those who knew him.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Ricky’s life and honor his memory during visitation on Saturday, July 18th, from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, located at 1209 Madison Street in Clarksville. A second visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19th, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm, with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 2:00pm at the funeral home.
As loved ones come together to remember Ricky Castleberry, they will celebrate a life that touched many through friendship, kindness, and shared experiences. His memory will continue to live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com