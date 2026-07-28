Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Hosts Free Back to School Splash at Civitan Park

Montgomery County, TN – Celebrate the final days of summer at Montgomery County Parks and Recreation’s first Back to School Splash on Saturday, August 1st, 2026, from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at Civitan Park, 350 Bellamy Lane. This free, community-wide event is designed to bring families together for one last splash before the new school year begins.

Guests can cool off with a variety of exciting water attractions on the Lacrosse Field, including giant water inflatables, a toddler splash zone, and a foam party running from noon to 3 p.m.

One of the day’s highlights is the Reverse Water Parade, taking place from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. in the parking lot. Instead of watching floats roll by, attendees will walk a designated route past stationary emergency and public service vehicles from the Montgomery County Fire Department, Montgomery County EMS, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montgomery County Highway Department.

As families make their way through the parade, each vehicle will spray water, creating a fun and refreshing way for everyone to beat the summer heat.

The fun continues with a Balloon Battle at 2:00pm for participants ages 8 and older. No registration is required—just bring your enthusiasm and get ready for a friendly water balloon showdown.

Food trucks will also be on site throughout the event with food available for purchase, including Bondi Bowls, Doodles Panini, Pop and Dogs, and Fross Boss, making it easy for families to enjoy lunch while spending the day at the park.

The Back to School Splash is free and open to the public, offering the perfect opportunity for families to make lasting summer memories before heading back to the classroom.

For more information, follow Montgomery County TN Parks and Recreation on Facebook or visit www.montgomerytn.gov/parks