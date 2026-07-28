Hands On Clarksville Seeks Volunteers to Welcome Clarksville Students Back to School

Clarksville, TN – United Way of Greater Nashville’s Hands On Clarksville is calling on community members, businesses and volunteer groups to help welcome students across Clarksville-Montgomery County schools on Wednesday, August 5th, 2026, the first half day of the 2026–2027 school year.

Through the “First Day of School CMCSS 2026” volunteer opportunity, volunteers will greet students as they arrive, help with check-in and wayfinding, and serve as friendly, encouraging faces as children begin a new academic year.

“The first day of school sets the tone for the entire year,” said Emily Tardiff, Senior Account Manager, Development – Clarksville & Dickson Counties. “By showing up with a smile, volunteers can help students feel seen, supported and excited to learn from the moment they walk through the doors.”

Volunteer shifts are available on Wednesday, August 5th, 2026, beginning at 7:00am, 7:30am and 8:20am. Opportunities are located in Clarksville and last approximately one hour.

Volunteer Details

Date: Wednesday, August 5th, 2026

Times: Shifts begin at 7:00am, 7:30am and 8:20am.

Location: Clarksville-Montgomery County schools; specific school assignments, parking and check-in details will be emailed to registered volunteers before the event.

Volunteer Role: Greet students, assist with check-in, help direct students to classrooms and provide a positive welcome on the first day of school.

Registration: Volunteers should sign up for their preferred shift at https://handsonclarksville.unitedwaygreaternashville.org/opportunity/a0aVN00001Z5OoIYAV/first-day-of-school-cmcss-2026

Company volunteers are encouraged to register using their work email, so teams can be grouped together.

All volunteers should bring a driver’s license with them on the day of service. Volunteers who need to cancel are asked to update their registration or email dayofaction@unitedwaygn.org.

Hands On Clarksville, powered by United Way of Greater Nashville, connects volunteers with meaningful opportunities to serve neighbors and support thriving communities across Montgomery, Houston and Stewart counties.

About United Way of Greater Nashville