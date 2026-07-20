Petition Drive Underway to Place Montgomery County Wine Sales Question on November Ballot

Clarksville, TN – Time is running out for registered voters living in the unincorporated areas of Montgomery County to sign a petition that could determine whether retail food stores throughout the county will be allowed to sell wine.

Organizers are working to collect the 1,500 valid signatures required to place the issue on the November 3rd ballot, giving county residents the opportunity to decide the matter through a local option referendum. Petitions must be submitted to the Montgomery County Election Commission by August 20th, leaving only a limited amount of time to gather signatures.

Currently, grocery stores located within the City of Clarksville are permitted to sell wine under existing law. However, many grocery stores located outside the city limits in the unincorporated areas of Montgomery County cannot, creating different retail rules depending on where a store is located.

If enough verified signatures are collected, county voters living outside the city limits will have the opportunity to vote on whether wine sales should also be authorized in retail food stores located in the county.

The Montgomery County Election Commission has requested that petition signatures be submitted as early as possible. Early submission allows election officials to verify signatures more efficiently and provide updates on the number of valid signatures received before the filing deadline.

To ensure a signature can be counted, those signing the petition must:

Be a registered voter in Montgomery County.

Live in the unincorporated areas of Montgomery County. Residents who live within the City of Clarksville are not eligible to sign this petition because the referendum applies only to county voters outside the city limits.

Print their name, address, and signature clearly and legibly. Information that cannot be read by election officials cannot be verified and may not count toward the required total.

Early voting for the referendum, if it qualifies for the ballot, is scheduled to begin October 14th, with Election Day set for November 3rd.

Residents who are eligible to sign the petition may do so at the following locations:

Hilltop Supermarket

400 TN-149

Clarksville, TN

Food Lion

1764 Highway 48

Clarksville, TN

Those with questions about the petition or eligibility requirements may also visit the Hilltop Supermarket office for additional information.