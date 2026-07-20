Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Lynn Jackson

“In Loving Memory”

Clarksville, TN – It is with great sadness that the passing of Patricia Lynn Jackson, aged 64 years, is announced.

Patricia Lynn Jackson was born on March 23rd, 1962 in Corpus Christi, Texas, but raised in Nashville, Tennessee for most of her life.

She is proceeded in death by her mother: Tanna L. Jackson, Step Mother: Deborah (Debbie)Jackson, Ex husband: Ronald F. Dixon, Sister: Jaqueline D. Houser, Brother: Roy W. Jackson, Jr., Daughter: Lindsay M. Morton, as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc.

She is survived by her partner: Terry L Northcutt, Father: Roy W. Jackson, Daughter: Brandy L.D. Ramirez,(René) Son: Ronald (Ronnie) W. Morton, Grandchildren: R. Triston L. Moreno, Rosalyn G. (Lupita) Moreno, Jacob M. (Jake) Moreno (Juliany), Paul G. Morton, Lillian (Lilly) Morton, Carter W. Morton, JT Morton, Adriana Gonzales, Edison V. Morton, Noah W. Morton, and Great Granddaughter: Lelia M. Robles, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Honorable mentions: Mateo, Roberto, Jody/Danielle, David, Maddy, Omar, Randy/Chris, Randy/Alice

In her earlier life, she worked with many companies, and people: LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) for multiple nursing homes, as well as managerial roles in the fast food industry. She usually worked: 3:00pm-9:00pm (restaurant), and 11:00pm-7:00am for at least 15 years, plus. She also provided in home care for a couple of elderly people in an at home setting for several years.

Patricia will be remembered for her tact, frankness, outspokenness, and probably for always answering the phone (regardless of who was calling/ or their reason). Ie: whether is was a business calling to sell her something, a nonprofit asking for money, random telemarketers, and of course family and friends.

During her life, she enjoyed reading, spending time with loved ones, cooking, cleaning, and giving young ones grief. (Lol)

Please help us celebrate her memory by saying a prayer for those currently struggling with cancer, for their families, friends, and loved ones.

Psalm: 116:5:

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants.”

Psalm: 73:26 :

“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”

Love always and may she rest in peace.

If you would like to make a donation in her name or memory, please do so by donating, or helping in some way with your church, community, loved ones or charity of your choice.

Let there be hope for the future.