Southside BBQ and Grill to Host Free School Supply Giveaway for Clarksville Students

Clarksville, TN – As families prepare for the start of a new school year, Southside BBQ and Grill is giving back to the community that has supported the local business with a Free School Supply Giveaway on Saturday, August 1st, 2026.

The giveaway will take place from 10:30am until 5:30pm, or while supplies last, at Southside BBQ and Grill, located at 2300 Highway 48 in Clarksville. Families are encouraged to call ahead to reserve a school supply bag by calling 931.444.8578.

The event is the vision of owner Monique Hogan, who said the giveaway is her way of showing appreciation to the community that has stood behind her business.

“I wanted to give back to my community because they’ve supported me in such a big way,” Hogan said. “I felt like the least I could do was help the kids as they get ready to go back to school.”

Hogan explained that while Clarksville hosts several back-to-school events each year, she wanted to make sure children in her part of the community also had access to much-needed school supplies.

“I don’t usually see events like this happening out here,” Hogan said. “I wanted to do something special for the kids in this area.”

The giveaway will feature drawstring bags filled with school supplies to help students start the school year prepared. Hogan hopes to distribute supplies to approximately 150 children, although she said that number could change depending on community support and demand.

Interest in the event has already been strong, with families calling the restaurant to reserve bags ahead of Saturday’s giveaway.

Although the event is centered around school supply bags, Hogan also recognizes that some students need more than basic supplies. Families whose children are in need of a backpack are encouraged to contact Southside BBQ and Grill directly.

“If a child really needs a backpack, just give us a call,” Hogan said. “We’ll make arrangements to get them one.”

The giveaway reflects the restaurant’s commitment to investing in the local community beyond serving great food. By helping students head back to the classroom with the supplies they need, Hogan hopes to ease some of the financial burden many families face during back-to-school season while reminding the community that local businesses can make a meaningful difference.

Parents are encouraged to reserve a bag in advance, as supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while they last.

About Southside BBQ and Grill

Southside BBQ and Grill is a locally owned restaurant serving Clarksville from 2300 Highway 48. Known for its Southern hospitality and barbecue favorites, the restaurant is committed to supporting the community through local events and charitable outreach.

For updates and more information, visit Southside BBQ and Grill on Facebook.