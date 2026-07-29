Former Montgomery County First Lady Mary Durrett Creates Sasha Foundation for Women in Need

Clarksville, TN – In October of 2025, Mary Durrett, former First Lady of Montgomery County, made a decision to start the Sasha Foundation, a program designed to help women overcome hurt and trauma caused by various things, whether it be domestic abuse, childhood neglect, or the myriad of bad things they may have encountered in their lives.

“I saw a need for this,” Durrett said. “In the Fall of 2024, I began volunteering at a local non-profit homeless facility. Then, I became a mentor to one of the ladies. Their program is wonderful, but as I was mentoring her and getting to know all the other ladies, I noticed that between what the ladies had been through and what the program provided, there was a missing link. In my mind, that was the mental health aspect of it.

“They were receiving great care, and a free place to stay that was very nice. There were meals and gifts to mark special occasions. They also provided bible studies. Still, it was missing something.”

Durrett started the Sasha Foundation to mentor three ladies, two whom she had met and another whom she had been referred.

“We began having community together, and bible studies,” Durrett said. “During that process I started to see some walls come down. They started to share some of the trauma they had been through in their lives.

“It was alarming. It broke my heart open for them. They have a lot of hurt to overcome before they can become effective members of the community and really good parents to their children. Two of them are mothers. They are still affected today by all the trauma they’ve live through. It’s not easy to get over.

“We all do the best we can, but without the hope of Jesus in your life, it can be a struggle. I’m focused on women right now. Women tend to depend on themselves to get through, until they just can’t anymore. That’s when they need some help.”

Durrett says that therapy can help, but quickly points out that she is not a therapist.

“My approach is a Celebrate Recovery (CR) Step Study, through Christ, our Lord and Savior,” Durrett said. “It’s a Christian-based recovery program that takes time. This is a grass-roots effort. I’ve just started this. My next step is to work with two more mentors, who can do what I do. I also want to take applications for three more ladies who want to go through the mentorship program.”

Durrett estimates that the program could take about twelve months.

“I would think it would take a good year of their life,” Durrett said. “We will walk alongside them, guiding and leading them toward Christ, and healing, and a renewed mind, so they can regain a healthy perspective on life.

“A variety of people can apply, but the key is that they have to have a willingness to change. They must see that they can’t do it alone, be ready to receive help, and be ready to put in the work. It’s not easy.”

Currently, the program involves one mentor working with three women. The group is getting together weekly.

“We try to work with everyone on their schedule,” Durrett said. “But, it’s important to meet weekly or biweekly to form that bond of trust. They have been through so much, so certainly there are trust issues. You can only reveal yourself to people you trust.

“Again, I’m not a therapist, but if we see a need for therapy, we want to be able to provide it to them on a limited basis. We want to help our mentees the best we can, to lead them to healing. First, through community, then through a bible study that talks to them about the strongholds in their lives.

“Some of them may not realize they have a certain stronghold, something that keeps them in a pool of misery. Something they just can’t get out of, and they just don’t know why. We try to help them overcome that. It’s not something that can happen in a few weeks. It takes time.”

Durrett is coming at this based on her experience as a Christian. “I’ve been through Celebrate Recovery (CR) Step Study,” Durrett said. “This is my second time. There is always more that you find out about yourself. Things you don’t realize are affecting your relationship with God.

“There is not another program like it in Montgomery County. I have a vision. We’re just getting started, but I feel like its going to be a great addition to helping people overcome trauma and hurt in their lives. I’m passionate about this, so I have a lot to say. It’s a project that is near and dear to my heart.”

The program’s first mentee is currently being helped with finding a new place to live, a new job, and new clothes. “These are the steps we take with the women, so they are not alone in their journey. They don’t have to deal with the unknown alone. We’re there with them.”

For more information, reach out to Mary at maryirelanddurrett@gmail.com

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