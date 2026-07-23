118th Annual Lone Oak Picnic Returns This Saturday, July 25th, with BBQ, Live Music, Family Fun and Election Season Meet-and-Greets

Cunningham, TN – One of Montgomery County’s most cherished summer traditions returns this Saturday, July 25th, 2026, as the 118th Annual Lone Oak Picnic welcomes families, friends, neighbors, and visitors for an unforgettable day of delicious barbecue, live entertainment, classic cars, children’s activities, and hometown fellowship.

Hosted by Central Civitan, the annual celebration takes place from 10:00am until 2:00pm at the Central Civitan Building, located at 275 Highway 13 in Cunningham. Admission and parking are both free, making it the perfect family outing for all ages.

For more than a century, the Lone Oak Picnic has brought generations together to celebrate the spirit of community while raising funds that directly benefit local schools, volunteer fire departments, charitable organizations, and families in need. Every meal purchased and every bid placed at the silent auction helps continue that proud tradition of giving back.

Visitors will enjoy a full day of entertainment, including live music, a popular silent auction filled with unique donated items, children’s activities, and a community cruise-in showcasing classic cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles. Whether you’re a longtime attendee or making your first visit, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Of course, no Lone Oak Picnic would be complete without its legendary barbecue. Guests can savor slow-cooked pork and chicken barbecue prepared by local pitmasters, along with tasty snacks and cold beverages that have made this annual event a favorite destination for food lovers from across Montgomery County and surrounding communities.

With Election Day quickly approaching, the picnic also provides one of the best opportunities of the summer to meet the men and women seeking your vote. Candidates are expected to be on hand for the Thursday, August 6th, 2026 Election, including those running for Montgomery County Mayor, Montgomery County Sheriff, County Commission, and other local offices.

In addition, voters will have the opportunity to meet candidates competing in the August primary elections that will determine who advances to the Tuesday, November 3rd, 2026 General Election. Those races include the Governor of Tennessee, the U.S. House of Representatives, the Tennessee Senate, the Tennessee House of Representatives, and other important state and federal offices. It’s an excellent chance to ask questions, learn where candidates stand on the issues, and make informed decisions before casting your ballot.

Whether you’re coming for the mouthwatering barbecue, the live music, the classic cars, the children’s activities, or the chance to meet local and state political candidates, the Lone Oak Picnic offers a fun-filled day that celebrates everything great about Montgomery County. It’s a tradition built on community pride, friendship, and service—and everyone is welcome.

The 118th Annual Lone Oak Picnic will be held this Saturday, July 25th, 2026, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Central Civitan Building, 275 Highway 13 in Cunningham. Admission is free, parking is free on Alonzo Place, and everyone is invited to come hungry, bring the family, visit with friends old and new, support worthwhile local causes, and enjoy one of Montgomery County’s longest-running and most beloved community events.

About the Lone Oak Picnic

The Central Civitan Club has sponsored the Lone Oak Picnic since 1975. Lone Oak is a tradition for candidates in Montgomery County. All the money raised is used in the communities south of the Cumberland River through several projects sponsored by the Central Civitan Club.

The Central Civitan Club, for example, supports the local Boy and Girl Scout troops. The club provides financial assistance to victims of house fires in the community. It supports educational and extracurricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff of both Montgomery Central High School and Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

It also supports the Buddy Ball Special Needs Athletic League as well as the #BeMoreLikeWade 5K Scholarship Run/Walk/Crawl. These are just a few of the activities the Club Supports.

They also fund scholarships for and support many educational and extra-curricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Central Middle School, and Montgomery Central Elementary School as well as Cumberland Heights Elementary School.