APSU Football Stars Joshua Sales, Chris Parson Named FCS Preseason All-Americans

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football offensive lineman Joshua Sales Jr. and quarterback Chris Parson have been named to the FCS Football Central 2026 Preseason All-American Team.

The duo has now earned multiple preseason honors; last week, they were named to the Stats Perform FCS All-America team, and both earned preseason All-United Athletic Conference honors at Tuesday’s UAC Media Day in Dallas. They are the first Governors to earn preseason All-American honors from FCS Football Central since 2023 (Tyler Long).

Sales, a senior from South Bend, Indiana, was a first-team choice along the offensive line and was one of two UAC players named to the FCS Football Central Preseason First-Team. The 6-5, 312-pound protector of Parson’s blindside helmed a line that finished in the top-25 nationally in rushing yards per game (186.4 ypg) and surrendered the third-fewest sacks in the UAC.

Sales is the first Governor in program history to receive a preseason first-team All-American nod from the Sports Illustrated-affiliated FCS Football Central vertical.

Parson, a junior from Brentwood, Tennessee, follows up Tuesday’s choice as UAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year with a second-team preseason All-America nod to pair with his 2026 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List honor. The Ravenwood High School product threw for 3,003 yards in his first season as a Governor, with 23 touchdowns through the air along with a team-high (and program record for a quarterback) 14 scores on the ground. Parson didn’t only lead the Governors in rushing with 743 yards – he finished fifth in the UAC in rushing yards and was one of only three quarterbacks in the nation with 3,000 yards passing and 700 yards rushing.

The Governors kick off the 2026 season on August 27th against Gardner-Webb at Fortera Stadium. Season tickets are on sale now at LetsGoPeay.com, with single-game tickets opening to the public next week.

For news, updates, and future ticket information, follow Austin Peay State University football on X (@GovsFB), Instagram (@GovsFootball), and Facebook, or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.