Austin Peay State University Athletics Unveils 2026 Cross Country Schedule for Men’s and Women’s Teams

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Asha Gibson Smith announced the men’s and women’s cross country schedules on Tuesday.

The Governors remain in the Volunteer State for their first two meets of the season and begin the 2026 campaign at Tennessee Tech’s Golden Eagle Invitational (September 4th). The meet marks the APSU Govs’ first trip to Cookeville since 2021 where alumna Mikaela Smith paced the team with a top-15 finish in the meet.

Twenty-two days later, APSU prepares for Trevecca’s Michael Pretorius Innovational (Sepember. 26th). Last season at the event, now-alumnus Sydney Freeman earned her first-career victory at the meet, while Shaye Foster – who won the meet in 2024 – finished seventh last season. Both the men’s and women’s teams finished third as a team last year, with four men’s runners placing in the top 23 led by Tahmar Upshaw.

The APSU Govs then open October by heading north for the Nike XC Town Twilight (October 2nd) at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Austin Peay State University’s final meet ahead of the postseason takes it to North Alabama’s Kennemer Classic at McFarland Park in Florence, Alabama. The APSU Govs last trip to the Renaissance City was in 2022 at the North Alabama Showcase.

The Governors then prepare for the 2026 United Athletic Conference Championships (October 30th) which is hosted by Eastern Kentucky at the University Club at Arlington in Richmond, Kentucky. The NCAA South Regional Championships (November 13th) are hosted by Florida State at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida.

For news and updates ahead of and throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaigns, follow the teams on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.