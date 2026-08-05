Clarksville Obituary: Joseph Leo Farley

Clarksville, TN – The world is a quieter place today, as the gregarious Joseph (Jody/Joe) Farley, 76 of Clarksville, TN died of an ongoing illness in Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital on July 30th, 2026.

He was born in Oswego, New York, the adopted son of Regis and Harriet Farley. He was warmly welcomed into his East 2nd Street home by his older sister Sueann & had many fond memories of rowdy good times with his neighborhood buddies. Joe was a Roman Catholic who loved and embraced his Italian heritage.

He began his long history of hard work as a teenager in high school when he went to work for a local mechanic & gas station owner to be followed by many long & happy years driving truck & working for old Mr. Ed Dorsey of Dorsey Distributing. He joined the Laborer’s Local 633 and worked on the construction of Nine-Mile Point Nuclear Plant.

Joe then opened his own small carpentry business, Wood Haven, which he owned & operated until his retirement. He was known for making picnic tables, swing sets, gazebos, decks, bars, and other hand-crafted wooden furniture, becoming a master at his craft over decades of dedication to his field.

He loved knowing that people valued his work and that what he made brought people together by providing a place to entertain and relax. During the off-season, Joe plowed snow and relished being out in a blizzard, frequently being waved down to help clear an unscheduled driveway, which he did with a smile at no charge.

Joe loved life and lived big; he loved to tell the story of attending The Woodstock Festival in 1969 and waiting for Jimi Hendrix to play the Star-Spangled Banner. As a young adult, he attended Mardi Gras, traveled to Las Vegas, and loved to ride his Yamaha off-road motorcycle. He was known to dress up as Santa Claus at Christmastime in his early adult life. There was something about Christmas that brought out the kid in him, and he enjoyed making sure children felt the magic of the season with donations to many less fortunate families.

He enjoyed camping hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling with friends and family. Joe enjoyed playing cribbage, was an amazing poker player, & loved watching football, both college and pro, rooting on his favorite team the Buffalo Bills with a gusto and comprehension that went beyond the average fan. He traveled across the country by RV in retirement, his favorite destinations were Badlands National Park of South Dakota, seeing the bison in Yellowstone National Park, the Avenue of the Giants, a scenic 31-mile drive through the giant redwoods, and seeing the Miraculous Staircase at Loretto Chapel in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

He also loved to watch movies, his favorite being Once Upon a Time in America, and in recent years became a birdwatcher, calling out the names of the birds he saw, saying “if you had told me years ago, that I would enjoy sitting in the back yard watching birds, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Joe was preceded in death by both parents & his son Parker McBride Farley, as well as his sister & brother-in-law, Sueann & Earl Simoneau. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dawn Russell Farley of Tennessee and two children: Jodi (Alan) Farley of North Carolina and Alexander (Michelle) Farley of Oswego, children by marriage; Danin Russell, Corey (Trissy) Russell, Nicole (Adam) Innocenti, and Christina Russell along with four grandchildren; Alexander, Allison, Landon, and Michelle. He will be missed more than words can express, including by his well-loved pets, who always made him smile and laugh.

He loved Oswego, and his heart has always remained here. When asked how he would like to celebrate his life, he joked, “Just take me out back, build a bonfire, and roast some marshmallows.”

A funeral service will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd, 134 East Fifth Street, Oswego, New York, Saturday, August 15th at 10:00am.

Online condolences may be made at: www.navefuneralhomes.com

Donations may be made to Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network: www.passlifeon.org/financial-gifts/