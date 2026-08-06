Erin Obituary: Jewel Dean Parchman

Erin, TN – Jewel Dean Parchman, affectionately known as “Deanie”, entered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, August 1st, 2026.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1:00pm Saturday, August 8th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home in Erin, TN. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the hour of the service, Saturday afternoon. Burial will follow at Dortch’s Chapel Church Cemetery.

Born on December 26th, 1951, in Erin, Tennessee, to the late Andrew Jackson Parchman and Mattie James Parchman, Jewel was the third of six children. She lived a life filled with laughter, love, compassion, humility, and a steadfast devotion to Christ. Through every season of life, she trusted in God’s grace and sought to reflect His love to all who crossed her path.

She devoted her life to Christ at an early age and remained steadfast in her faith throughout her life. A lifelong member of Dortch’s Chapel, CME she served faithfully as President of the Missionaries of Dortch’s Chapel, CME dedicating her time and talents to the service of her church, community, and the Lord she loved.

A devoted daughter, sister, aunt, friend, follower of Jesus Christ, and dedicated caregiver, Jewel found great joy in helping others. She was also known as a loving and devoted babysitter who cared for children. Families who entrusted their children to her care knew they were placing them in loving, patient, and capable hands.

She was the nanny to Jonathan and Joseph Brigg, Kyasie Wimberly, and to her nieces, Christina Ellis and Tiffany Gold. Jewel treated every child as special, offering a nurturing presence, a listening ear, and a warm heart. Whether through a kind word, a helping hand, a heartfelt smile, or the loving care she provided to countless children, she touched many lives and left a lasting legacy of faith, kindness, and joy.

Jewel is lovingly remembered by her siblings: Gloria Parchman of Erin, Tennessee; Glenda Williams (Rev. Harrison Williams) of Culpeper, Virginia; Ora Parchman of Erin, Tennessee; Robert Parchman of Erin, Tennessee; and Clara Gold (Mitchell Gold) of Clarksville, Tennessee.

She also leaves to cherish her memories her 3 nieces and 1 nephew: Candra W. Hairston of Culpeper, Virginia; H. Andrew Williams (Siobhan) of Charlottesville, Virginia; Christina Ellis (Matthew) of Clarksville, Tennessee; and Tiffany Gold of Clarksville, Tennessee. In addition, she leaves six beloved great-nieces and great-nephews: Daejah Williams, H. Isaiah Williams, Leah Williams, Abigail Williams, Andrew Ellis, and Azaiah Jones, along with special and devoted friends, Mary Edwards, Janet Kizer, Dwann Hyde, Houston and Joyce Ellis and a host of cousins, extended family members, and friends.

Jewel was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Jackson Parchman and Mattie James Parchman.

Though our hearts grieve this earthly separation, we find comfort in knowing that Jewel has heard the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant,” and now rests peacefully in the loving embrace of her Savior.

Those who knew Jewel will remember her quiet spirit, gentle heart, joyful laughter, and genuine love for others. Her presence brought comfort, her faith inspired those around her, and her love enriched the lives of all who had the blessing of knowing her. As a dedicated caregiver and babysitter, she helped nurture and shape the lives of many children who will forever carry fond memories of her love, guidance, and encouragement.

Forever loved. Forever cherished. Forever home with Jesus.

Arrangements in the care of Nave Funeral Home, Erin, TN 37061, 931.289.4277. www.Navefuneralhomes.com