Clarksville and Montgomery County Launch Pilot Composting Programs, Ask Area Residents to Take Part

Montgomery County, TN — Composting is getting its first real test in Montgomery County. Two new pilot programs are now underway, each designed to answer a simple question: is curbside-style compost collection practical, affordable, and something area residents actually want?

The City of Clarksville started the effort in July, offering compost drop-off at the Clarksville Downtown Market every Saturday through October 3rd. Bi-County Solid Waste followed on July 30th, launching a six-month pilot with two collection containers at the Sango Convenience Center, the busiest such center in the county.

Both programs share the same goal: keeping organic waste out of the landfill while making smart use of resources already in place. And both are meant to gather hard evidence on whether the service delivers enough value to justify expanding it down the road.

“The opportunity was offered to us at no cost, so the board agreed a pilot program made good sense,” said Bi-County Solid Waste Executive Director Mark Neblett. “Over the next six months, we’ll evaluate how residents use the service, whether materials are placed in the bins correctly, and whether it reduces the amount of waste going into the landfill. Those results will help our board determine whether expanding the program is a wise investment.”

For the City, the Farmers Market was the obvious starting point.

“This is a service I’ve hoped to offer for quite some time,” said Clarksville Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Letourneau. “Starting at the Farmers Market allows us to introduce the program on a manageable scale while giving residents an easy way to participate. If the community supports it and uses it properly, it could grow into something even more beneficial.”

How the Programs Came Together

Both pilots trace back to conversations organized through the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program, which brought Montgomery County, the City of Clarksville, and The Compost Company to the table to look for practical, voluntary ways to expand local waste diversion.

“I’m thrilled the County and City chose to move forward with these projects,” said Green Certification Program Manager Michelle Newell. “This is an important first step toward keeping organic materials out of our landfill and putting them to better use. Composting transforms what was once considered waste into a beneficial product that is sold to support healthier soil and creates opportunities for job growth.”

Participation Will Make or Break the Effort

Whether either program has a future comes down to one thing: how area residents use it.

Contamination is the biggest risk. When trash, plastic, glass, or other prohibited items get mixed in with compostable material, an entire load can be rejected, driving up disposal costs and putting the whole pilot in jeopardy.

Organizers are asking area residents to place only approved materials in the bins:

Fruit and vegetable scraps

Eggshells

Coffee grounds and paper filters

Leaves, grass clippings, and other yard waste

Food-soiled paper products, including pizza boxes

The success of this program depends on everyone doing their part,” Neblett said. “If residents use the containers correctly, we’ll have good information to determine whether composting is something our community wants and can support responsibly.”

For The Compost Company owner Clay Ezell, the local rollout carries a personal note.

“I’m excited to launch this service in our hometown,” Ezell said. “Almost our entire staff lives in Clarksville. We’ve provided composting services for Metro Nashville convenience centers for years and expanded into Ashland City, but serving our own community is especially rewarding. We hope residents will give the program a try and help make it successful.”

Based in Ashland City, The Compost Company works with communities across Middle Tennessee to collect food scraps and organic material, turning them into nutrient-rich compost that improves soil, cuts waste, and returns valuable organic matter to productive use.