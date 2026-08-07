Clarksville Obituary: Joanne Watters

Clarksville, TN – Joanne Watters, born on June 16th, 1942, passed away peacefully on August 3rd, 2026, leaving behind a legacy marked by unwavering devotion and the warmth of her love as a wife, mother, and grandmother.

Joanne’s life was a testament to the enduring strength and care she generously shared with those closest to her. To her family, she was the anchor—offering steadfast support, compassion, and endless encouragement through all of life’s moments. Her greatest joy came from nurturing her family and watching them grow, a role she cherished above all others.

Joanne is survived by her beloved husband, George Watters. Together, they built a home filled with love and laughter, nurturing bonds that have lasted a lifetime. She is lovingly remembered by her sons, Robert Bayne (Comfort), Jeffrey Rob, and Henry Ojimba-Watters, who carry forward her teachings and spirit. Joanne also welcomed Alexis Marshall as her daughter-in-law, extending her warmth even further. Her memory will be treasured always by her grandchildren, Henry Jr. and Myla, who experienced firsthand the affection and guidance of their remarkable grandmother.

Joanne’s close-knit family includes her sisters, Fran May, Ginger Mitchell, and Nancy Hurlburt, whose sibling bonds brought continued joy and companionship throughout her life.

She also carries in her heart the memory of her mother, Thelma Annette Weller Hurlburt, and her father, George William Hurlburt, who preceded her in death. Their influence lived on in the compassion and integrity Joanne brought to her every endeavor.

Joanne Watters will be forever remembered for her loving heart, her unwavering commitment to family, and the legacy of care she leaves behind. Though she is greatly missed, her spirit continues in those who were privileged to know and love her.