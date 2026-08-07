Clarksville Obituary: Joanne Watters

Clarksville, TN – Joanne Watters, born on June 16th, 1942, passed away peacefully on August 3rd, 2026, leaving behind a legacy marked by unwavering devotion and the warmth of her love as a wife, mother, and grandmother.
Joanne’s life was a testament to the enduring strength and care she generously shared with those closest to her. To her family, she was the anchor—offering steadfast support, compassion, and endless encouragement through all of life’s moments. Her greatest joy came from nurturing her family and watching them grow, a role she cherished above all others.
Joanne is survived by her beloved husband, George Watters. Together, they built a home filled with love and laughter, nurturing bonds that have lasted a lifetime. She is lovingly remembered by her sons, Robert Bayne (Comfort), Jeffrey Rob, and Henry Ojimba-Watters, who carry forward her teachings and spirit. Joanne also welcomed Alexis Marshall as her daughter-in-law, extending her warmth even further. Her memory will be treasured always by her grandchildren, Henry Jr. and Myla, who experienced firsthand the affection and guidance of their remarkable grandmother.
Joanne’s close-knit family includes her sisters, Fran May, Ginger Mitchell, and Nancy Hurlburt, whose sibling bonds brought continued joy and companionship throughout her life.
She also carries in her heart the memory of her mother, Thelma Annette Weller Hurlburt, and her father, George William Hurlburt, who preceded her in death. Their influence lived on in the compassion and integrity Joanne brought to her every endeavor.
Joanne Watters will be forever remembered for her loving heart, her unwavering commitment to family, and the legacy of care she leaves behind. Though she is greatly missed, her spirit continues in those who were privileged to know and love her.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com