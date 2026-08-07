Austin Peay State University’s Free Graduation Photos Help Students Save $425,000

Clarksville, TN – Jocelyn Ortega thought she had missed her best chance at commencement photos after graduating high school during COVID-19, but Austin Peay State University (APSU) helped her celebrate the first time she walked across the stage with its free in-house photography.

Ortega is among thousands of students who have benefited from the service, which is estimated to reach a combined $425,000 in student savings after Austin Peay State University’s August 7th commencement.

“Having these photos gave me something to hold onto for my own memories,” said Ortega, a junior business administration major who earned her associate degree in May. “Graduation was a very important day for me, and one of the reasons I decided to walk is because I didn’t get to in high school. It was great to be able to have the photos done for free and professionally.”

APSU’s Office of Public Relations and Marketing began handling all commencement photography in August 2024 and maintains a searchable archive for graduates and their families. Photos are typically available within a month of each ceremony.

“Earning a college degree is a life-changing achievement, and every graduate deserves to celebrate that moment without worrying about additional expenses,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “Providing complimentary commencement photography is one more way Austin Peay honors our graduates while reinforcing our commitment to making high-quality education affordable. These images capture a milestone that reflects years of hard work, and we’re proud to ensure every graduate can access and share these memories at no cost.”

Hannah Eden, APSU’s senior director of marketing, said the university’s commencement photos have also become highly anticipated on social media due to their authenticity.

For Sgt. Marco Barraza, the greatest benefit was the simple download process with no limits or access fees. He earned his associate degree and his Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from APSU.

“I appreciated seeing how much I progressed from when I was starting out in my nursing program to when I ended up getting my BSN,” he said. “Not only were the photos easy for me to download, but they were very easy for me to share with my wife and our families.”

Each graduate receives an average of nine photos, with PR & Marketing staff, APSU Athletics, and freelance photographers working to create high-quality albums.

“It all goes back to access, because graduation is an incredibly important day for students,” said Sean McCully, APSU’s assistant director for visual communications. “We want to be there for them at every stage to capture their excitement and find those candid moments, like when they’re in the crowd waving or outside with their families. Those are just as important as the shots of them on stage.”

“Grandparents, parents, cousins—they can all grab the photos themselves,” she said. “We also cover every college’s hooding ceremonies, and we’re looking at expanding our commencement collection to include those because it’s a part of that journey.”

Sharing photos of her hooding was especially important for Dr. Brandi Stroecker, a first-generation college graduate who received her Doctor of Education in May.

“Most of my family lives about eight hours from here, and two of my kids are in the military, so they’re very far away,” she said. “Having really high-quality images allows my family and friends to share in that moment, and it helps me preserve that memory in a way I wouldn’t have been able to. It’s really about equity and access.”

The university uses facial recognition technology to make it easier for graduates to find their photos, including candids featuring multiple students.

Braden Kaiser, who earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from APSU in December 2025, said he appreciated being able to enter his name and download high-quality photos without scrolling through a gallery.

“There are a few moments everyone can look back on in their lives that really signify the closing of one chapter and the start of another,” Kaiser said “Graduating from a four-year degree program is a big moment, and having pictures lets you relive those memories and feelings. It’s very nice that we were gifted those by the university.”