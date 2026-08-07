Austin Peay State University Football Set for 2031 Showdown Against Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Director Jordan Harmon has announced an agreement for the Governors football team to travel to Tennessee for a contest against the Volunteers to kick off the 2031 campaign.

The Week 1 contest is scheduled for August 31st, 2031, at Neyland Stadium. This meeting will mark the third between the Governors and Volunteers, all since 2013.

“Scheduling games like this reflects the continued growth and ambition of our football program,” Harmon said. “Competing against an in-state SEC opponent creates a special opportunity to showcase Austin Peay State University while giving our team the chance to measure itself against one of college football’s premier programs. This will be an unforgettable experience for our student-athletes, coaches and fan base, and I’m grateful to Tennessee for working with us to make this matchup happen.”

Last fall, the Governors picked up their first win against an FBS opponent in 38 years when they beat Middle Tennessee, 34-14, to open the 2025 season in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Previously, the APSU Govs’ only other victory against an FBS opponent was when they defeated Kansas State, 26-22, during the opening week of the 1987 season.

In addition to the 2031 contest at Tennessee, Austin Peay State University has future nonconference contests scheduled at Auburn in 2027, Samford in 2028 and Marshall in 2030, in addition to this fall’s visit to Vanderbilt on September 5th. For a complete list of Austin Peay’s future football games, visit the link at the top of this release.

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