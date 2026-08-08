Thirteen Austin Peay State University Student-Athletes and Staff Earn Degrees at Summer 2026 Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Thirteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and staff members participated in the Summer 2026 Commencement ceremonies which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.
The following were master’s degree candidates for the August 2026 Commencement:
- Jackson Hohensee, Baseball
- Creighton Morisch, Basketball
- KJ Lee, Basketball
- Anton Brookshire, Basketball
- Malik Denkins, Football
- Tiya Douglas, Women’s Basketball
- Nya Browne, Volleyball
- Addi Hultquist, Volleyball
The following were bachelor’s degree candidates for the August 2026 Commencement:
- Kade Foulke, Baseball
- Charles Crews III, Football
- Jermiah Skipworth Jr., Football
- Myra Eriksson, Track & Field
- Mallory Hodge, Track & Field
These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent:
- 26 Dean’s List selections
- 35 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll selections
- Four Academic All-Conference selections
- Two track & field program records
- Three members of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Basketball Regular-Season Championship team.
- One Atlantic Sun Conference Baseball Gold Division Champion
And so, so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for giving their all to Austin Peay State University and this community. We are proud of you and wish you well in all your future endeavors. And as always, LET’S GO PEAY!