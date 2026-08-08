Thirteen Austin Peay State University Student-Athletes and Staff Earn Degrees at Summer 2026 Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Thirteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and staff members participated in the Summer 2026 Commencement ceremonies which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.

The following were master’s degree candidates for the August 2026 Commencement:

The following were bachelor’s degree candidates for the August 2026 Commencement:

These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent:

26 Dean’s List selections

35 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll selections

Four Academic All-Conference selections

Two track & field program records

Three members of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Basketball Regular-Season Championship team.

One Atlantic Sun Conference Baseball Gold Division Champion

And so, so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for giving their all to Austin Peay State University and this community. We are proud of you and wish you well in all your future endeavors. And as always, LET’S GO PEAY!