Clarksville Obituary: Robert Lane Stephen

Clarksville, TN – Robert Lane Stephen, born on June 24th, 1960, passed away on August 7th, 2026. Throughout his 66 years, Robert touched the lives of those around him with his dedication to his family and his unwavering affection for both people and animals.

Robert was the beloved son of Donna Kay Stephen and the late Robert Eugene Stephen. His role as a father brought him the greatest joy, and he is lovingly remembered by his son Joshua Stephen (Stacy), and his daughters Danielle Sawyer (Jacob), Emily Stephen, and Chessna Green (Andrew); and 15 grandchildren: Isaiah, Dakota, Landon, Candler, Brayden, Junior, Ollivander, Hunter, Ethan, Katelyn, JaNiya, Autumn, Brooklyn, Kynleigh, and Maribeth. The strong bonds he formed with his family were an essential part of his life and legacy.

Robert’s life was marked by the care and kindness he showed toward his loved ones.

Professionally, Robert was known for his work in computer repair. With a meticulous attention to detail and a deep-seated curiosity for technology, he approached every challenge with patience and expertise. This commitment to his craft reflected his broader approach to life—a determination to help, solve, and support others wherever possible.

Outside of his career, Robert’s life was marked by the care and kindness he showed toward his loved ones. He cherished time spent with his children and family members, creating memories that will be held dear for generations to come. Additionally, he had a deep affection for animals, a trait that further exemplified his compassionate nature.

Robert’s absence is keenly felt by all who knew him, but his legacy endures through the family he cared for so deeply and the personal and professional impacts he made throughout his life. His memory will be honored and cherished by those who survive him, and his life remains an inspiration to pursue kindness, dedication, and love for both family and all living creatures.