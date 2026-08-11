APSU Men’s Tennis Coach Kurt Kujawa Gets Two-Year Extension

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Director Jordan Harmon announced a two-year contract extension for Assistant Director of Tennis and head men’s tennis coach Kurt Kujawa, Friday.

“Kurt has been a consistent leader for our men’s tennis team and has represented Austin Peay with professionalism since taking over the program,” said Harmon. “He has built strong relationships with our student-athletes and has made a positive impact throughout the Clarksville and Montgomery County communities. We believe in the direction he is taking the program and look forward to continuing to support his efforts as he works to create a positive experience for our student-athletes on and off the court.”

“It’s an honor to continue representing Austin Peay State University,” said Kujawa. “I am very proud of the culture our team fights for every day, and I want to thank leadership for supporting the vision and the process.”

Kujawa’s first season at the helm of Governors tennis was highlighted by a 4-3 victory against Bellarmine in the first round of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Tennis Championship – the program’s first postseason win as an ASUN member and first overall postseason win since the 2015 Ohio Valley Conference Championship. The Governors top pairing of Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski also earned a 6-2, ranked doubles win against Alabama, April 10th.

Academically, the Governors posted no less than a 3.559 team-wide GPA across both the fall and spring semester, marking the 25th and 26th-consecutive semesters with at least a 3.0 team GPA – tied for the longest streak in the athletics department. APSU also had 11 dean’s list and two athletic directors honor selections during the 2025-26 academic year.

The APSU Govs also had seven student-athletes earn Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Scholar Athletes, with the program also earning ITA All-Academic Team honors. Loubser also garnered College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors for the first time in his career after being named to the dean’s list during both of his first two semesters in Clarksville while pursuing a degree in engineering.

Kujawa was named the Assistant Director of Tennis and head men’s tennis coach, July 1st, 2025, after taking over for Ross Brown, who retired after 13 years at the helm of APSU tennis. Kujawa served alongside Brown and Director of Tennis and head women’s tennis coach Maria Sorbello Morrison since the 2020 season, while also serving on the Governors’ staff from 2004-08 alongside former head coach, Ed Dickson.