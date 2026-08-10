Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Rolls Out a Season of Tween Fun

Clarksville, TN – Tweens looking for something to do after school just found their new favorite hangout. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is packing its calendar with a lineup of events built just for tweens, mixing trivia, crafts, book discovery, and even a spooky escape-room-style challenge into weekly gatherings that make the library feel like the coolest spot in town.

Whether it’s testing bragging rights in a book trivia showdown, scratching out a one-of-a-kind piece of art, or teaming up with friends to crack a Halloween mystery box, there’s a reason to stop by nearly every Monday evening this fall — plus one epic overnight lock-in to kick off Fall Break. Here’s everything on the schedule.

Tween Book Trivia Challenge

Monday, August 10th, 2026 | 5:00pm – 6:00pm

North Branch Large Meeting Room

Test your book knowledge in this friendly competition against fellow readers. Tweens will answer questions about popular books and characters to see who can claim the title of ultimate book expert. No preparation required — just bring a love of reading and some quick trivia instincts.

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Scratch Art

Monday, August 17th, 2026 | 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Grab a special scratch tool and turn colorful scratch art paper into a design all your own. No artistic experience needed, just imagination and a willingness to create something unique.

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Scratch Art

Monday, August 24th, 2026 | 5:00pm – 6:00pm

North Branch Large Meeting Room

This fan-favorite craft returns for another round. Tweens will once again use special tools to scratch designs, patterns, and pictures into colorful scratch art paper, with no experience necessary.

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Speed Book Tasting

Monday, September 14h, 2026 | 5:00pm – 6:00pm

North Branch Large Meeting Room

Can’t decide what to read next? This fast-paced program lets tweens sample a variety of genres and titles without committing to just one, making it perfect for anyone hunting for their next favorite story.

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Positive Pins Craft

Monday, September 21st, 2026 | 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Large Meeting Room

Tweens will decorate their own Positive Pins using clothespins, paint pens, beads, and more. All materials are provided — just bring your creativity and some good vibes.

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Positive Pins Craft

Monday, September 28th, 2026 | 5:00pm – 6:00pm

North Branch Large Meeting Room

Another chance to craft a custom Positive Pin with clothespins, paint pens, beads, and more. All supplies are provided, so tweens just need to bring their imagination.

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Halloween Breakout Box

Monday, October 5th, 2026 | 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Large Meeting Room

Get ready for a spooky challenge! This escape-room-style game has tweens working together as a team to solve creep-tacular puzzles and break out before time runs out.

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Fall Break Lock-In

Saturday, October 10th, 2026 | 6:00pm – 10:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Kick off Fall Break in style with a night full of games, dancing, food, and laughter at this after-hours lock-in. The event is free, but advance registration is required due to limited space, and registration opens on September 27th. Arrival is required by 5:45pm, as doors lock promptly at 6pm with no late admittance, and pickup is set for 9:50pm. Parents or guardians needing to reach staff during the event can call Christina at 319.551.4350.

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From trivia nights to creative crafts to a Halloween lock-in that promises to be the highlight of Fall Break, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library has built a season full of reasons for tweens to keep coming back. Keep an eye on your inbox for updates and reminders, and be sure to check the full events calendar so you never miss a date. See you at the next event!

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