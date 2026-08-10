Clarksville Obituary: Walter Jackson

Clarksville, TN – Walter Jackson, born October 24th, 1959, passed away on August 4th, 2026, leaving behind cherished memories that will remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Family and friends will have an opportunity to gather and remember Walter during a viewing on Wednesday, August 12th, 2026, from 10:00am to 11:00am at Foston Funeral Home, located at 16 Franklin Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00am at Foston Funeral Home. The service will provide an opportunity for loved ones and friends to come together, honor Walter’s life, and share in remembrance.

Following the funeral service, Walter will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, where interment is scheduled for 1:00pm to 1:30pm on Wednesday, August 12th.

As family and friends gather to say farewell, may the memories Walter leaves behind bring comfort and serve as a lasting reminder of a life that touched those around him.

To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.