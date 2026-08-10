Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Offers Fun-Filled Week of Teen Events starting August 10th

Clarksville, TN – Teens looking for something fun to do this week can find plenty of opportunities to play, create, compete and connect at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library. From video game battles and board games to hands-on art projects, the library has a full lineup of activities designed specifically with teens in mind.

The week of August 10th–15th features a variety of free programs at the library’s teen spaces, giving local teens the chance to spend time with friends while trying something new. Whether they enjoy gaming, strategy, crafting or simply hanging out in a creative environment, there is an event waiting for them. Here is a look at what is happening for teens this week.

Teen Video Game Night

Monday, August 10 | 4:00pm–6:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Teens can kick off the week with an afternoon of video game fun during the library’s teen-only video game night. Participants can challenge their friends, explore different games and put their skills to the test in an environment made just for teens.

Whether they are experienced gamers or simply looking to try something new, everyone is invited to join in. The event may include everything from competitive tournaments to casual free play, with plenty of opportunities for epic battles and fun.

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Board Games and Card Games

Tuesday, August 11th | 4:00pm–6:00pm

North Branch Teen Space

The fun continues Tuesday with an afternoon dedicated to board games and card games at the North Branch Teen Space. Teens can grab some friends, roll the dice and enjoy games that put their strategy and luck to the test.

Whether they consider themselves strategic masterminds or simply want to have a good time, the event offers an opportunity to relax and enjoy some friendly competition. The program is free and provides a great way to spend part of the afternoon at the library.

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Decorate Your Own Composition Notebook

Tuesday, August 11th | 4:00pm–6:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Teens can put their creativity to work Tuesday afternoon by designing and decorating their own composition notebook. The hands-on workshop gives participants the opportunity to transform an ordinary notebook into something that reflects their own personality and style.

From colorful designs and collages to stickers, painted covers and other embellishments, teens can experiment with different ways to create a notebook that is uniquely theirs. Whether it becomes a creative journal, organizer or school notebook, the project offers a fun way to make something both personal and useful.

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Decorate Your Own Composition Notebook

Wednesday, August 12th | 4:00pm–6:00pm

Dr. Harold F. Vann Children’s Programming Room – North Branch

Another opportunity to personalize a composition notebook will be offered Wednesday at the North Branch. Teens can explore a variety of creative techniques while designing a notebook that stands out from the ordinary.

Participants can use colorful designs, collages, stickers, painted covers and other embellishments to create something special. The workshop is a chance for teens to express themselves while making a practical item they can use for school, organization, writing or whatever they choose.

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Craft Central

Thursday, August 13th | 4:00pm–6:00pm

The Loft – Young Adult

Thursday brings another opportunity for teens to get creative during Craft Central. Each week, the program features a new, low-stress art activity, giving participants the chance to explore different forms of creativity in a relaxed setting.

Activities can include painting, collage, DIY crafts and more. No previous artistic experience is necessary, and all supplies are provided. Teens can simply drop in, bring their imagination and spend the afternoon creating something awesome while hanging out with other artistic teens.

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Board Games and Card Games

Saturday, August 15th | 4:00pm–6:00pm

North Branch Teen Space

The week wraps up Saturday with another afternoon of board games and card games at the North Branch Teen Space. Teens can gather with friends for games, friendly competition and plenty of fun.

Whether they prefer strategy-based games, classic card games or simply want to spend time with others, the program offers an easygoing way to enjoy the library. Teens can roll the dice, play a few rounds and make the most of their Saturday afternoon.

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With activities taking place throughout the week, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is giving local teens plenty of reasons to stop by and get involved. The lineup offers something for a wide range of interests, from gaming and friendly competition to art and hands-on creativity. Teens and their families can check the individual event listings for additional details and make plans to take part in the programs that interest them.