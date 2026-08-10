Clarksville Pets of the Week for August 7th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 7th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Baby Girl is a young female mixed breed, possibly Rottweiler/Shepherd combination. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Please come visit her and bring her out in the yard. She will make a great addition to your family. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Jax is an adult male mixed breed. Fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come visit him in the yard.

Carla is a young female mixed breed. She will be fully vetted and spayed before heading to her forever home. Come take Carla out in the yard and spend time with this great girl.

Ashes is an adult female Alaskan Malamute. Fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her forever family.

Joseph is a young male domestic shorthair cat. Fully vetted and litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Julietta is a young female domestic medium hair cat. She is fully vetted, will be spayed before going home and is litter trained. She can be seen in the cat room.

Reesey is a young male domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. Reesey can be seen in the cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville) *Come visit them at their new facility*. For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Shrek is an adult male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered, litter trained and very affectionate. He gets along with some female cats but definitely not male cats.He is gentle, calm and loves to snuggle with you. You should probably get used to the idea that what is yours is now also his. He does have some cloudy vision in one eye but doesn’t seem to bother him. Shrek will do best in a calmer environment, less chaos and sudden movements.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Apollo is an adult male Orange and White domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Apollo is good with children and other cats. Apollo loves the indoor/outdoor life so a home more out in the country would best be suited for him. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Macaroni is a 3 month old Pomeranian mix. He is vetted, neutered, on HW and flea/ tick prevention and working on house training. He is looking for a family who will continue with his training as he is still considered a pup. He is just a pocket sized ball of love.

If you would like to add him to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He has been working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success.

Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love are just what he needs. He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation.

Drako deserves his own loving family. Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family. There is absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his exuberant love of life and just being happy to see people and we know the perfect person is out there for him! He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.



If you would love to add him to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. Fully vetted, house/kennel trained and spayed. She is great with children and other dogs but needs a no cat home please. Ayer does play a bit rough with other dogs and can get very silly with them but it is always playful. A meet and greet is required if other dogs are in the home. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Diesel is a handsome 5 year old male Min Pin ( Mini Pinscher). He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and house/crate trained. Diesel weighs in at a whopping 14 pounds and is great with other dogs but does best with children 10 years old and older please. He has been patiently waiting for his forever family.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Telaya ( Domestic shorthair) & Tallia ( Torbie) are young female bonded sisters. They are fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. These sweet girls have been in rescue for almost 2 years now and need to find their forever family.

They are good with other cats but prefer each other’s company, need a quiet home environment and just some cozy places to curl up and watch the world go by. Quiet, playful and very sweet but do need the right calm environment. They keep each other entertained and will be a wonderful addition to some lucky family.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bowie is a 10-13 year old senior Labrador mixed breed. Bowie is great with children, cats and other dogs. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Bowie is just so laid back and easy going, doesn’t demand much. He is happiest being with his people and just living out the best days of his senior life. Seniors have a ton of love to give and will still be an integral part of any family.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bowie or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Pumpkin is a young female Rhodesian Ridgeback/Great Pyrenees mix. She is fully vetted and house trained. Pumpkin should be the only pet in the home as she is a bit unsure about other dogs and cats. With time and patience she will probably enjoy the company of other pets but for now she’s so happy soaking up all the love and attention for herself.

Pumpkin just needs a home willing to give her the time to blossom. You will have a wonderful adventure buddy and won’t be disappointed. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

We are currently in the process of getting several dogs vetted and ready for adoption so please keep checking back! Thank you!! For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Johnny is a 6 month old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained, but he is still a puppy so he needs a family/adopter willing to just ensure he stays consistent with his training. Johnny loves lounging out in the sun and plays well with other dogs. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Charmander is a 13 week old male Orange and White domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is sweet, energetic, loving and cuddly. When he wants attention he rubs himself against your legs for lots of love and scratches. Charmander is good with dogs, cats and children. He will be a delightful addition to your family.

Applications are at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information they can be found on Facebook, Saving Kittens Sanctuary, and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com