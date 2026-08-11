Clarksville Gas Prices Remain Lowest in Tennessee

Tennessee is the fourth least expensive market in the nation

Nashville, TN – Gas prices across the state steadily declined over last week, falling 11 cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.55 which is five cents more expensive than one month ago and 77 cents more expensive than one year ago.

“Lower crude oil prices continue to provide relief for Tennessee drivers by helping to push pump prices lower across the state,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, volatility in the global oil market remains a factor, and any significant shifts could place upward pressure on fuel costs. If crude oil prices remain stable, motorists may see additional savings at the pump this week.”

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell nine cents this past week to $4.00. Crude oil prices are down in the $70 per barrel range amid optimism that the Strait of Hormuz will resume normal operations. Currently, half of states are paying below $4 per gallon on average. Gas prices typically start going down this time of year, as many schools and universities begin fall semesters, and fewer people are taking road trips compared to earlier in the summer.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased slightly last week from 9.04 million barrels per day to 9.03 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 211.3 million barrels to 209.7 million. Gasoline production also decreased, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 55 cents to settle at $75.22 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 2.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 407 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($3.75), Memphis ($3.67), Kingsport ($3.56)

Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($3.32), Chattanooga ($3.37), Cleveland ($3.47)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.553 $3.565 $3.669 $3.508 $2.781 Chattanooga $3.379 $3.410 $3.578 $3.490 $2.742 Knoxville $3.533 $3.547 $3.624 $3.495 $2.738 Memphis $3.678 $3.678 $3.744 $3.506 $2.800 Nashville $3.554 $3.559 $3.678 $3.561 $2.838 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories.

ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

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