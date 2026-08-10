Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Southern Drive Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and road closures on Southern Drive on Friday, August 14th, 2026, at 8:00am for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The following roads in the Colonial Village Subdivision will be affected by the water outage during the work :

Southern Drive

Plantation Drive

The following roads will be closed during the work:

Southern Drive will be closed from Bluegrass Road to Spencer Lane. Traffic will be detoured to Bluegrass Road and Spencer Lane.

Plantation Drive will be closed from Southern Drive to Bluegrass Road. Traffic will be detoured to Bluegrass Road

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and roads reopened by approximately 4:00pm.