Austin Peay State University Launches Mobile Sensory Carts to Support Student Engagement

Clarksville, TN – This fall, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Full Spectrum Learning (FSL) program is launching two s to support student engagement and regulation. The carts will provide access to tactile sensory tools in spaces across campus.

These resources were funded by a Student Affairs ENGAGE! Grant and through a GOVing Tuesday campaign. Campus departments, programs, and centers can request the carts for classrooms, events, and more.

“We hope this initiative will create more inclusive events and turn rooms sensory-friendly,” said FSL Support Specialist Dr. Jena Collins. “We noticed a sensory need for all students; more students need the resources outside the program.”

The Mobile Sensory Carts are designed to assist a wide range of students, including those with autism, ADHD, and anxiety, as well as anyone needing extra sensory support. They can accommodate up to 20 people at a time.

Resources available through the carts include sensory-avoidance tools such astools like fidget toys to support student engagement and focus.

The materials can be used in classroom settings to help students improve focus, reduce anxiety, and stay engaged during presentations, workshops, and class sessions. At campus events, the carts can create a nearby quiet environment where students can recharge before returning to the event.

FSL plans to expand the initiative by creating more sensory-friendly environments around campus, such as a low-stimulation computer lab in the Woodward Library.

Collins sees the carts and the broader effort as a way to raise awareness of Full Spectrum Learning and encourage conversation about inclusive learning.

“As more faculty and student leaders incorporate the carts into their programming, it not only expands access to sensory supports but also helps establish FSL as a campus-wide resource for student success and belonging,” she said.

Anyone interested in renting the Mobile Sensory Carts for a campus event or space can contact Full Spectrum Learning through Govs Connect.